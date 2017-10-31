Services pending for Hayden man who died after crash

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Funeral services are pending for the Hayden man who died from injuries he received in an Oct. 20 crash.

Edwin “Ed” Zaledzieski, 67, died Oct. 26 at Denver Health Medical Center.

Zaledzieski's family has requested privacy.

His services are being handled by Grant Mortuary and Crematory in Craig.

Zaledzieski worked for Axis Steel, according to Chris Rainwater, who does safety consulting for the company.

Rainwater said Zaledzieski was a U.S. Navy veteran who is survived by a daughter and several grandchildren.

The head-on crash that Zaledzieski was involved in occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Oct. 20 near mile marker 109 on U.S. Highway 40 about two miles east of Hayden.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, Zaledzieski was driving west in a Ford pickup when he veered off the right side of the road and overcorrected when coming back onto U.S. 40.

The pickup swerved into the path of oncoming traffic and was struck by a Kenworth semi truck.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

To reach Matt Stensland, call 970-871-4247, email mstensland@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @SBTStensland.