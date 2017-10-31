Sentencing delayed for Steamboat man facing life in prison for sex crimes

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A sentencing hearing has been delayed for the Steamboat Springs man who could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Miguel Diaz-Martinez was scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 20. He will now be sentenced Jan. 16, 2018.

Diaz-Martinez was accused of exchanging drugs for sex with underage girls, and he was originally charged with 41 felonies.

In September, the 61-year-old Steamboat man accepted a plea deal and pleaded guilty to three counts of human trafficking for sexual servitude, five counts of trafficking of minors for sexual servitude and one count of attempted sexual assault.

All the charges are felonies.

The probation department requested the delay in sentencing. The department is responsible for preparing a pre-sentencing investigation report for the judge, and there was a hold-up.

According to court documents, Diaz-Martinez has requested an interpreter for his court-ordered, psycho-sexual examination.

That exam will occur Nov. 7, and the evaluator asked for an additional 30 days to write the report because the evaluator will be coordinating the final report with the interpreter.

