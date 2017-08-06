Seminars at Steamboat presents Supreme Court correspondent | SteamboatToday.com

Seminars at Steamboat continues its 15th anniversary season of nonpartisan policy talks with award-winning Supreme Court journalist and lawyer Marcia Coyle, who will address "The Nation’s Highest Court: On the Cusp of Change."

Coyle’s talk begins at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7 in the Strings Pavilion. Free tickets are distributed at 4:45 p.m., and doors open at the same time.

Coyle is the chief Washington correspondent for The National Law Journal, a national weekly newspaper that covers law and litigation.

A lawyer as well as a journalist, she has covered the U.S. Supreme Court for 28 years and is a regular contributor of Supreme Court analysis to PBS' The NewsHour. She is author of “The Roberts Court: The Struggle for the Constitution.”

Before joining The National Law Journal, Coyle covered state and national government and politics for a Pennsylvania daily newspaper for more than a decade. She has written about the Supreme Court and other legal issues for such publications as Vogue, Ms. magazine and the New York Times Book Review, and she is a contributing author to “A Year in the Life of the U.S. Supreme Court.”

She earned her bachelor’s degree from Hood College, her master's degree in journalism from Northwestern University and her law degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law. Her reporting has garnered national journalism awards, including the George Polk Award for legal reporting, the Investigative Reporters and Editors Award for outstanding investigative reporting and the American Judicature Society's Toni House Journalism Award for a career body of work involving coverage of the nation's courts and justice system.

KUNC public radio will air a one-hour edited version of Coyle's Seminars talk at 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21 at 88.5 FM. The broadcast will also be made available on SteamboatToday.com. Visit seminarsatsteamboat.org for more information.