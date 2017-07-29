Seminars at Steamboat looks at U.S. economy | SteamboatToday.com

Seminars at Steamboat continues its 15th anniversary season of nonpartisan policy talks with economist Robert J. Gordon, who will address "Growth and the Economy: Where Is It Headed?"

Gordon’s talk begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 31 in the Strings Pavilion. Free tickets will be distributed at 4:45 p.m., and doors open at the same time.

Gordon is one of the world's leading experts on inflation, unemployment and long-term economic growth. He is the Stanley G. Harris professor in the social sciences and a professor of economics at Northwestern University.

His recent work on the rise and fall of American economic growth and the widening of the U.S. income distribution have been cited widely. In 2016, he was named as one of Bloomberg's top 50 most influential people in the world. In 2013 he delivered a TED Talk titles "The Death of Innovation, the End of Growth," which has received more than a million views.

Gordon is author of “The Rise and Fall of American Growth: The U.S. Standard of Living Since the Civil War,” which was published last year. He did his undergraduate work at Harvard and attended Oxford University on a Marshall Scholarship before earning his doctorate in 1967 at M.I.T.

Gordon is a distinguished fellow of the American Economic Association and a fellow of both the Econometric Society and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. He is an economic adviser to the Bureau of Economic Analysis and to the economic forecasting firm MacroAdvisers. He is also a member of the policy advisory panel of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago.

KUNC public radio will air a one-hour edited version of Gordon's Seminars talk at 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14 at 88.5 FM. The broadcast will also be made available on SteamboatToday.com. Visit seminarsatsteamboat.org for more information.