Sarah Coleman: Burpeelatte, anyone? Anyone?

'Tis the season of the infamous pumpkin spice latte. And, since everyone loves lattes and burpees, here is your new pocket-size burpee conversion chart to reflect on next time you are at the drive-through or Starbucks.

• 1 minute, or 25 burpees, will burn about 8 calories

• 5 minutes, or 85 burpees, will burn about 41 calories

• 10 minutes, or 150 burpees, will burn about 83 calories

• 20 minutes, or 200 burpees, will burn about 166 calories

• 30 minutes, or 275 burpees, will burn about 250 calories

Wow! Now that is a lot of burpees. Go ahead and test yourself to see how you size up with the average numbers. And don't worry burpees don't like you that much either.

Let's put this into a different perspective for a minute, or 25 burpees. Here is a list of some common food and drinks that may have you making some different choices at the checkout counter.

• White bread (2 slices): 170 calories: 200 burpees

• Milk (200ml): 100 calories: 150 burpees

• Pizza (regular/cheese): 1,400 calories: 1,650 burpees

• Tomato sauce (100g): 111 calories: 170 burpees

• Big Mac meal (Large): 1,350 calories: 1,375 burpees

• Kit Kat (45g/4 finger): 234 calories: 230 burpees

• Can of Coke (340ml): 250 calories: 275 burpees

• Liquor (per shot): 207 calories: 210 burpees

• Sushi (1 California roll): 250 calories: 275 burpees

So, there you have it. All the information you need to make healthy choices. Here is my advice, "Eat lean meat and lots of vegetables, nuts and seeds, some fruit, little starch and no sugar. Keep intake of food to levels that will support exercise but not body fat.”

Moral of the story, eat to fuel your body properly so you don't have to do too many burpees. Try this at your next workout — 7 minutes of burpees. Best to-go workout there is. Happy eating and happy burpeeing. Is that even a word? I mean it is a noun after all.

Sarah Coleman brings years of personal health and fitness knowledge to the table. Currently the health and wellness director at The Foundry, Coleman is a personal trainer, “CrossFitter,” coach, outdoor enthusiast, managing partner with Inspired Live Network and owner of A Weight Lifted Fitness Camp. She provides flawless technique and a positive attitude. Taking fitness to new levels, she uses the outdoor environment, your living room or work space, as well as the gym to influence and push her clientele. Funky knee socks and outrageous colors make Sarah unique, which transfers into her training and brings a smile to everyone’s face.