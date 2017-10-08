Sailors volleyball knocks off Summit with sweep

The Steamboat Springs High School volleyball team made it two wins in a row Saturday as it swept Summit in three sets, 25-13, 25-18, 25-21.

The Sailors snapped a four-match losing streak in the Western Slope League late last month with a win against Rifle, another three-set sweep.

Steamboat kept that momentum up.

Next up for the team is a big home match at 6:30 p.m. Thursday against Battle Mountain. The Huskies won the previous matchup this season in four sets.

Against Summit, Steamboat’s Anna Allsberry led the team with 13 kills. Maddie Heydon and Este Wilkinson each had six. Wilkinson had six blocks to lead the team in that category.