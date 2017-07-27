Runners set to tackle Spring Creek trail | SteamboatToday.com

Trail runners will get the chance to tackle a favorite trail in a favorite event Saturday.

The Steamboat Springs Running Series returns with the Spring Creek Memorial Run, which challenges runners with either a 9-mile or a 5-kilometer run.

The long race starts at 8 a.m., and the shorter course follows at 8:30.

There will also be a kids fun run at 8:35 a.m.

Registration is still available at packet pick-up, from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, at Twisted Trails Running Company in downtown Steamboat and before the race Saturday. It will cost $30.

The 9-mile course stands as one of the summer's most unique. All racers start near the ponds about a half mile up the road from the Spring Creek trailhead, where participants and spectators will be able to park. The longest race cuts up through private land along a rarely groomed trail. It's not bushwhacking, exactly — race organizers took care of the whacking earlier this week — but it's as close as a runner is going to get in the series.

The race marks the half-way point of the running series season, though some of the biggest races remain, including the Steamboat Stinger full or half marathon Aug. 13, the Continential Divide Trail Run on Aug. 26, the 10K at 10,000 feet on Aug. 26 and the Run, Rabbit Run 100- and 50-mile trail ultramarathon on Sept. 8 and 9.

To this point, Allen Belshaw leads the men's series standings with 81 points. Ryan Larson's second with 52, and Matt Milde is third with 40.

Heather Gollnick is atop the women's standings with 39 points. Penelope Freedman has 37 for second and Andrea Wilhelm 33 for third.

