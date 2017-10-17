Routt County’s state treasurer candidates being heavily outspent by Front Range lawmaker

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The two Routt County Republicans who are running for Colorado treasurer in November 2018 are being heavily outgunned in the fundraising race by a candidate from the Front Range.

District Attorney Brett Barkey raised $16,188 in his first quarter as a candidate, while Routt County Treasurer Brita Horn raised $11,514 during the same time period.

By comparison, State Representative Polly Lawrence, R- Roxoborough Park, raked in $90,300.

State Sen. Kevin Lundberg, R-Berthoud, raised $20,526 and was the second most successful fundraiser in the Republican field, putting Barkey in third place during third-quarter fundraising.

The Republican candidates together out-raised their potential Democratic rivals more than three to one, the Denver Post reported Tuesday.

Campaign finance reports also reveal more about who the candidates' biggest donors are.

Barkey's biggest donor so far is himself. His finance report shows he spent $12,715 on his campaign. He received 35 other contributions ranging from $15 to $575.

Barkey spent $14,241 during the quarter.

Horn's campaign finance report shows she collected 49 donations ranging from $10 to $1,150. Horn spent $575 on her own campaign during the quarter. Overall, she spent $7,718, with the biggest check written out to Magellan Strategies, a campaign consulting firm based in Louisville, Kentucky.

According to Magellan’s website, the company has also served as a campaign consultant for other high profile Republicans ranging from current Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to former gubernatorial nominee Bob Beauprez.

Barkey's biggest campaign expense so far is the $5,800 he gave to InSite Media, a marketing and campaign consulting company based in Steamboat Springs.

Barkey and Horn are running to replace outgoing state treasurer Walker Stapleton, who is term limited.

Stapleton is now running for governor.

To reach Scott Franz, call 970-871-4210, email scottfranz@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @ScottFranz10.