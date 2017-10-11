Routt County elections team: Come try the new voting equipment

The Routt County Clerk and Recorders Elections Division would like to invite the community to participate in a public demonstration of the new Dominion voting equipment. This demonstration will take place this Saturday, Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Historic Routt County Courthouse steps at 522 Lincoln Ave.

In 2017, the Routt County clerk and recorder purchased the Dominion Democracy Suite voting system. The clerks had operated on the previous system, Hart Intercivic, since 2006. The equipment had reached the point at which it needed replaced.

This timing aligned with the Colorado Secretary of State's efforts to implement a uniformed voting system across the state. Almost all 64 counties have converted to the Dominion system with more counties to follow after the 2017 coordinated election.

The Routt County Elections Division believes in the importance of educating the voters of Routt County in using the new equipment. We would like to give all the voters in this county an opportunity to see, touch and cast a vote on the new ballot-marking devices before we go live with the 2017 coordinated election.

Routt County has converted from the old, big and heavy DRE machines to touchscreen tablets, which will make casting a vote on a machine much easier and faster. The new equipment also allows for more efficiency with every aspect of the election from planning, programming, scanning, counting to auditing the ballots.

In addition to the touchscreen tablets, the look of the paper ballot has changed. Colorado is an all-mail ballot state. This means that all active registered voters will receive a ballot in the mail. This year, Routt County voters will receive the ballot that was programmed using the Dominion System for the first time in this county.

Recommended Stories For You

Come see the Routt County elections team this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and cast a vote for your favorite cookie. All participants will get free milk and cookies. In addition to all of this, you will have the opportunity meet your Routt County elections team and familiarize yourself with the new equipment.

Routt County Elections Division

Steamboat Springs