Routt County births for week of July 28 through Aug. 3, 2017 | SteamboatToday.com

Zeke Jaxon Lindahl, son of Dustin and Elicia Lindahl, of Steamboat Springs, was born at 6:49 a.m. July 18, 2017, at Baby & Co Birthing Center in Wheat Ridge. He weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces and was 21 inches long. Zeke's brother is Zane, and his grandparents are Dave and Pam Lindahl, of Steamboat Springs; and Jack and Linda Olsen, of Casper, Wyoming.

Zima Daniella Sulimov, daughter of Ekaterina and Danil Sulimov, of Steamboat Springs, was born at 5:40 p.m. July 31, 2017, at Yampa Valley Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. Zima's grandparents are Boris Nicolgevich Turov, of Siberia, Russia; Elena Alekseevna Turova, of Siberia, Russia; Vera Ivanovna Sulimov, of Pyatigorsk, Russia; and Yri Michqilovich Sulimov, of Pyatigorsk, Russia.

Lydia Grace Reichenberger, daughter of Jacki Brazill Reichenberger and Joel Reichenberger, of Steamboat Springs, was born at 6:21 p.m. Aug. 1, 2017, at Yampa Valley Medical Center. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 19 1/4 inches long. Lydia's grandparents are Larry and Susie Reichenberger, of Andale, Kansas; Jodi Brazill, of Hillsborough, New Jersey; and Billy Brazill, of Littleton.