Routt County births for week of July 21 through July 28 | SteamboatToday.com

Hannah Elizabeth Wright, daughter of Deborah and Thomas Wright, of Steamboat Springs, was born at 5:07 a.m. July 21, 2017, at Yampa Valley Medical Center. She weighed 5 pounds, 4 ounces and was 18 inches long. Her sibling is Amelia. Hannah's grandparents are John and Linda Wright, of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; and Gary and Vickie Born, of Granby.

Catriona Nessa O'Hanlon, daughter of Peyton Lee Allen and Garrett Taylor O'Hanlon, of Steamboat Springs, was born at 5:48 a.m. July 21, 2017, at Yampa Valley Medical Center. She weighed 10 pounds, 1 ounce and was 22 inches long. Catriona's grandparents are Latricia Cone, of Craig; James Burnham, of Craig, and Svelleu Peck, of Hayden.