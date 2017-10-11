Rim Watson: Soroco has exceptional employees

In a previous article in the Steamboat Today newspaper, my perception of the South Routt teachers/employees did not come out nearly as strong as I intended.

First of all, the issue with the ballot initiative was not in any way caused by board action/decisions; it was completely created by actions in my office. Those errors caused the board to be in a difficult position of making the best choice from not optimal options.

The board had previously discussed trying to get closer to providing competitive salaries for our employees and had voted unanimously to pursue a mill levy override initiative in order to make that an option.

What I want known concerning my perception of the employees now in South Routt — we are very fortunate, as a district/community, to have the quality of employees we have here now. We have exceptional employees who choose to work with our students because they value the kids/community, not because of the salary.

Kids are fortunate to live in this school district because of the quality of our employees as teachers and as people. We greatly benefit from the fact that outstanding teachers have chosen to interview and go to work in South Routt.

I am honored to be associated with this school district, learning pedagogy and content in our classrooms, and I’m continuously impressed by the work ethic and student-centered perspectives encountered. I, along with the board and administrators, want to ensure we have done all things possible to retain our employees and recruit the best possible individuals to join us.

Recommended Stories For You

The issue with the ballot initiative came from my office and happened under my watch. I deeply regret it has occurred.

I will make myself available if any employees or community members have questions, want to discuss further or make points to me; simply make contact with me, and I will set up a meeting at your convenience.

Rim Watson

South Routt School District superintendent