Real estate transactions: Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, 2017

2355 Ski Time Square

Seller: Laurie Byron Scott

Buyer: Stephen and Susan Finden

Date: Sept. 29

Price: $110,000

Property description: One-seventh interest in Christie Club condo.

23520 Willow Island Trail

Seller: Jeffrey W. Young

Buyer: Gregory and Suzanne Holm

Date: Sept. 29

Price: $59,000

Property description: .48-acre lot 42 Meadowgreen

2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Geoff and Ann Coon

Buyer: Peter S. Hunter

Date: Sept. 29

Price: $38,000

Property description: Quartershare in Steamboat Grand

1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: Trailhead Ever Glory LLC

Buyer: Craig A. and Jill A. Brundridge

Date: Sept. 29

Price: $420,000

Property description: condo 2109 Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows

3295 Aprés Ski Way

Seller: Robert Nauman

Buyer: Mathew Gallagher and Zachary Sheldon

Date: Sept. 29

Price: $108,000

Property description: 295-square-foot, studio unit Mt. Werner Meadows condo A-11. Last sold for $36,000 in 2001.

23120 Sitzmark Trail

Seller: Derek Switzky

Buyer: Matt and Charise Kilby

Date: Sept. 29

Price: $213,000

Property description: three-bedroom, two-bath, 1,416-square-foot townhome built in 1074 at Stagecoach. Last sold for $90,200 in 2001.

23445 Willow Island Trail

Seller: Karen and Dominick Riggio

Buyer: Michael Piscotta and Margaret Gentles

Date: Sept. 29

Price: $547,720

Property description: 2,880-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3.5-bath home on .44-acre lot 33 Meadowgreen. Sold for $323,223 in March 2017 and for $695,000 in 2007.

3450 Hiawatha Court

Seller: Michael L. Williams

Buyer: Adam K. and Laura A.C. Maxwell

Date: Sept. 29

Price: $625,000

Property description: 2,009-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home on .15-acre lot 30 Settlers Crossing. Last sold for $425,000 in 2005

1516 Flattop Circle

Seller: CJ Holdings LLC

Buyer: Jeffrey and Marva Krafve

Date: Sept. 29

Price: $1,055,000

Property description: 3,062-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath Eagleridge Townhomes buildings 4, 11 and 12. Lot 22. Last sold for $749,900 in 2005.

2800 Village Drive

Seller: Trappeurs Lodge LLC

Buyer: Jack and Barb Fowler

Date: Sept. 29

Price: $700,000

Property description: 2,083-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath Trappeur's Crossing Condo 1111.

2597 Abbey Road

Seller: Kelly and Scott Stanford

Buyer: Robert F. Peterson and Sara Eck

Date: Sept. 29

Price: $505,000

Property description: 1,788-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home with two fireplaces on .65-acre lot 2 West End Village. Last sold for $442,00 in 2006.

33632 Seneca Trail

Seller: Bart Kounovsky

Buyer: Jose Perez

Date: Sept. 29

Price: $310,000

Property description: 1,570-square-foot, two-bedroom, home on .55-acre lot 185 Horseback Subdiv.

260 Storm Peak Court

Seller: James A. and Kimberly A. Fulks

Buyer: Barry Harrow and Ann Flood Trust

Date: Oct. 2

Price: $1,241,500

Property description: lot 15 Storm Mountain Reserve f3

Sunlight Drive

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight LLC

Buyer: Richard S. and Mary B. Johnston

Date: Oct. 2

Price: $185,000

Property description: .172-acre unbuilt lot 16 Steamboat Sunlight

2542 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Ronald J. Hammon Trust

Buyer: Brian Madden

Date: Oct. 2

Price: $2,655,000

Property description: lot A Ledges Subdiv. Last sold for $2.4 million in 2010

2015 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Judy Mahony

Buyer: James C. and Marjorie Sutherland

Date: Oct. 2

Price: $273,000

Property description: 938-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath Timber Run condo 221

Seller: Alpenglow unit 3B LLC

Buyer: Maibach Investments LP

Date: Oct. 2

Price: $1,171,000

Property description: 1,697-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath Alpenglow condo R-3B with 2 garage spaces. Residence sold for $949,000 in 2011.

1395 Sparta Plaza

Seller: Taylor Eidt

Buyer: Mindy L. Hickson

Date: Oct. 2

Price: $162,500

Property description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo 7 Omega. Sold for $126,000 in 2015.

360 Hilltop Parkway

Seller: Deanna and Eric W. Simonsen

Buyer: Victor A. Puleo

Date: Oct. 2

Price: $567,000

Property description: 2,484-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath home iwth 3 garage bays on .42-acre lot 5 Hillcrest addition. Last sold for $393,500 in 2012.

2645 Jacob Circle

Seller: TIC- The Industrial Company

Buyer: Jacob Circle Park LLC/Igort del Haya

Date: Oct. 2

Price: $1,750,000

Property description: 16,687-square-foot, specialpurpose building. on 4.48 acres in T.I.C. Training Center Subdivsion

831 Mill Run Court

Seller: Ryan and Kimberly Jo Radway

Buyer: Mark and Michelle Chessler

Date: Oct. 2

Price: $590,000

Property description: Mountain Dreams Townhome 5. Last sold for $375,000 in 2001.

2737 Ridge Road

Seller: Patrick G. and Julie M. Healy

Buyer: KBC & KEC Coakley Family LLC

Date: Oct. 2

Price: $537,500

Property description: undevelopd .59-acre lot 41 Rendezvous Trails.

2791 Bronc Buster Loop

Seller: GANSCO2 LLC

Buyer: DANKO Holdings LP

Date: Oct. 2

Price: $1,780,000

Property description: 4,056-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4.5-bath home with four fireplaces on .247-acre lot 1 f1 Wildhorse Meadows

2356 Abbey Court

Seller: Alice L. Freschi, Josyanne Marie Freschi

Buyer: Taylor Eidt and Lauren Williams

Date: Oct. 2

Price: $297,000

Property description: 1,172-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath West End Townhomes 5

567 Mountain Vista Circle

Seller: Victor Puleo

Buyer: Page Brookstein

Date: Oct. 2

Price: $450,000

Property description: 1,439-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath Mountain Vista Townhome 17

1375 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Christina D. Abney

Buyer: Robert and April Peesel

Date: Oct. 2

Price: $232,000

Property description: 1,020-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath Walton Creek condo 4

3697 Airport Circle

Seller: Paul and Jennifer Robey trusts

Buyer: Laurel Linner

Date: Oct. 3

Price: $81,500

Property description: 595-square-foot Aviator Garages B-6

Hayden area

Seller: American Land Holdings, Colorado LLC

Buyer: Kendal and Jes Paul

Date: Oct. 3

Price: $59,600

Property description: Red Rock Gravel Pit

40532 Steamboat Drive

Seller: Michael J. and Gina Toothaker

Buyer: Patrick Spengler

Date: Oct. 3

Price: $415,000

Property description: 1,314-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home on .25-acre lot 55 Steamboat II. Last sold for $224,000 in 2003.

NA

Seller: El Pomar Investment

Buyer: Lazy B Investment LLC

Date: Oct. 3

Price: $305,000

Property description: rural land $305,000

3303 Covey Circle

Seller: Anthony Sartoris

Buyer: Gary Pauley

Date: Oct. 3

Price: $440,000

Property description: 1,314-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath Quail Run Condo 306 phase II

1945 Cornice Road

Seller: M&G Realty LLC

Buyer: Nathan and Sarah Crow Trust

Date: Oct. 3

Price: $284,000

Property description: Rockies Condo 309

3100 Chinook Lane

Seller: Donald Vaugh Trust/Cynthia Ann Pulis

Buyer: Jason and Breet Eavenson

Date: Oct. 3

Price: $316,000

Property description: Chinook Townhomes lot 12

1596 Moraine Circle

Seller: Richard and Susan Banks Trust

Buyer: Willson Family Realty Trust

Date: Oct. 3

Price: $825,000

Property description: 2,801-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4.5-bath lot 48 Moraine Townhomes. Sold for $872,000 in 2007

57915 Jupiter Place, N. Routt

Seller: Elke O. Bass

Buyer: Peter L. and Erin K. Walker

Date: Oct. 3

Price: $418,000

Property description: on 1.02-acre lot 65 Steamboat Lake

Seller: Richard Lautenslagr and Jane Pelly

Buyer: Shannon and Rebecca McGarr

Date: Oct. 4

Price: $669,500

Property description: Emerald Lodge at Trappeurs condo 5102

Seller: Golden Stream Investments

Buyer: Historical Society/Oak Creek, Phippsburg

Date: Oct. 4

Price: $21,000

Property description: lot 7/8 Phippsburg

Seller: Dylan C. Davidson

Buyer: Kim D. and Donna Marie Haugen

Date: Oct. 4

Price: $389,000

Property description: Canyon Creek Condo 102

NA

Seller: Valerie McLarrin Clark and Steven Clark Trust

Buyer: Daniel Riley and Andrew Edison

Date: Oct. 4

Price: $890,000

Property description: Clark Family Condos A,B

335 Columbine

Seller: Nicholas Aromando

Buyer: Carla Rae Castle

Date: Oct. 5

Price: $378,500

Property description: 1,060-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath Sunray Meadows condo 907. Last sold for $240,000 in 2011.

59005 Button Willow Drive, North Routt

Seller: Simon and Ann Turner Trust

Buyer: Mona Louis and Charles Rhodus

Date: Oct. 5

Price: $725,000

Property description: 2,524-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath log home on 39.7-acre lot 4 Red Creek f2

2355 Storm Meadows Drive

Seller: Michael and Carla Gocool

Buyer: Robert S. and Jennifer J. Sprague

Date: Oct. 5

Price: $250,000

Property description: 558-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath Storm Meadows Club Condo 316

58120 Jupiter Place

Seller: Brandon Scott and Rachelle Nicole Martin

Buyer: Nicole E. and Todd A. Stahly

Date: Oct. 5

Price: $470,000

Property description: 2,853-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home with 2 fireplaces on .72-acre lot 2 Martin Steamboat Lake Subdiv.

23130 Schussmark Trail, Stagecoach

Seller: Jedediah Hindes

Buyer: Matthew and Elizabeth Dyer

Date: Oct. 5

Price: $232,000

Property description: 1,428-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, Project I &II Townhomes

2655 Fish Creek Falls Road

Seller: Scott Slate Trust

Buyer: Charles Wayne and Carolyn Machale Reuben

Date: Oct. 5

Price: $805,000

Property description: 2-acre lot 3 Elkins Meadows at Little Fish Creek

2030 Walton Creek Road

Seller: SWED Property TMC LLC

Buyer: Aspen-based Haystack Peak LLC,

Date: Oct. 5

Price: $3,600,000

Property description: Units: 101-106, 201-205 and 301-305 Thunder Mountain Condominiums

2760 Burgess Creek Road

Seller: Kenneth L. and Stacy L. Fennell

Buyer: Richard D. and Cynthia L. Fennell

Date: Oct. 5

Price: $1,462,000

Property description: 4,121-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5.5-bath home with 2 fireplaces on lot 2 Bear Chalets at Burgess Creek

1720 Ranch Road

Seller: Richard and June Slavin

Buyer: RANCHENGEN2 LLC

Date: Oct. 5

Price: $300,000

Property description: 1,326-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath Ranch at Steamboat condo

Total transactions: $30,560,320

Photos courtesy of Steamboat Springs multiple listing service, Routt County Assessor's Office and Steamboat Pilot & Today

