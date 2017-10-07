Real estate transactions: Sept. 29 to Oct. 5, 2017
October 7, 2017
2355 Ski Time Square
Seller: Laurie Byron Scott
Buyer: Stephen and Susan Finden
Date: Sept. 29
Price: $110,000
Property description: One-seventh interest in Christie Club condo.
23520 Willow Island Trail
Seller: Jeffrey W. Young
Buyer: Gregory and Suzanne Holm
Date: Sept. 29
Price: $59,000
Property description: .48-acre lot 42 Meadowgreen
2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Geoff and Ann Coon
Buyer: Peter S. Hunter
Date: Sept. 29
Price: $38,000
Property description: Quartershare in Steamboat Grand
1175 Bangtail Way
Seller: Trailhead Ever Glory LLC
Buyer: Craig A. and Jill A. Brundridge
Date: Sept. 29
Price: $420,000
Property description: condo 2109 Trailhead Lodge at Wildhorse Meadows
3295 Aprés Ski Way
Seller: Robert Nauman
Buyer: Mathew Gallagher and Zachary Sheldon
Date: Sept. 29
Price: $108,000
Property description: 295-square-foot, studio unit Mt. Werner Meadows condo A-11. Last sold for $36,000 in 2001.
23120 Sitzmark Trail
Seller: Derek Switzky
Buyer: Matt and Charise Kilby
Date: Sept. 29
Price: $213,000
Property description: three-bedroom, two-bath, 1,416-square-foot townhome built in 1074 at Stagecoach. Last sold for $90,200 in 2001.
23445 Willow Island Trail
Seller: Karen and Dominick Riggio
Buyer: Michael Piscotta and Margaret Gentles
Date: Sept. 29
Price: $547,720
Property description: 2,880-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3.5-bath home on .44-acre lot 33 Meadowgreen. Sold for $323,223 in March 2017 and for $695,000 in 2007.
3450 Hiawatha Court
Seller: Michael L. Williams
Buyer: Adam K. and Laura A.C. Maxwell
Date: Sept. 29
Price: $625,000
Property description: 2,009-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home on .15-acre lot 30 Settlers Crossing. Last sold for $425,000 in 2005
1516 Flattop Circle
Seller: CJ Holdings LLC
Buyer: Jeffrey and Marva Krafve
Date: Sept. 29
Price: $1,055,000
Property description: 3,062-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath Eagleridge Townhomes buildings 4, 11 and 12. Lot 22. Last sold for $749,900 in 2005.
2800 Village Drive
Seller: Trappeurs Lodge LLC
Buyer: Jack and Barb Fowler
Date: Sept. 29
Price: $700,000
Property description: 2,083-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath Trappeur's Crossing Condo 1111.
2597 Abbey Road
Seller: Kelly and Scott Stanford
Buyer: Robert F. Peterson and Sara Eck
Date: Sept. 29
Price: $505,000
Property description: 1,788-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home with two fireplaces on .65-acre lot 2 West End Village. Last sold for $442,00 in 2006.
33632 Seneca Trail
Seller: Bart Kounovsky
Buyer: Jose Perez
Date: Sept. 29
Price: $310,000
Property description: 1,570-square-foot, two-bedroom, home on .55-acre lot 185 Horseback Subdiv.
260 Storm Peak Court
Seller: James A. and Kimberly A. Fulks
Buyer: Barry Harrow and Ann Flood Trust
Date: Oct. 2
Price: $1,241,500
Property description: lot 15 Storm Mountain Reserve f3
Sunlight Drive
Seller: Steamboat Sunlight LLC
Buyer: Richard S. and Mary B. Johnston
Date: Oct. 2
Price: $185,000
Property description: .172-acre unbuilt lot 16 Steamboat Sunlight
2542 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Ronald J. Hammon Trust
Buyer: Brian Madden
Date: Oct. 2
Price: $2,655,000
Property description: lot A Ledges Subdiv. Last sold for $2.4 million in 2010
2015 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Judy Mahony
Buyer: James C. and Marjorie Sutherland
Date: Oct. 2
Price: $273,000
Property description: 938-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath Timber Run condo 221
Seller: Alpenglow unit 3B LLC
Buyer: Maibach Investments LP
Date: Oct. 2
Price: $1,171,000
Property description: 1,697-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath Alpenglow condo R-3B with 2 garage spaces. Residence sold for $949,000 in 2011.
1395 Sparta Plaza
Seller: Taylor Eidt
Buyer: Mindy L. Hickson
Date: Oct. 2
Price: $162,500
Property description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo 7 Omega. Sold for $126,000 in 2015.
360 Hilltop Parkway
Seller: Deanna and Eric W. Simonsen
Buyer: Victor A. Puleo
Date: Oct. 2
Price: $567,000
Property description: 2,484-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath home iwth 3 garage bays on .42-acre lot 5 Hillcrest addition. Last sold for $393,500 in 2012.
2645 Jacob Circle
Seller: TIC- The Industrial Company
Buyer: Jacob Circle Park LLC/Igort del Haya
Date: Oct. 2
Price: $1,750,000
Property description: 16,687-square-foot, specialpurpose building. on 4.48 acres in T.I.C. Training Center Subdivsion
831 Mill Run Court
Seller: Ryan and Kimberly Jo Radway
Buyer: Mark and Michelle Chessler
Date: Oct. 2
Price: $590,000
Property description: Mountain Dreams Townhome 5. Last sold for $375,000 in 2001.
2737 Ridge Road
Seller: Patrick G. and Julie M. Healy
Buyer: KBC & KEC Coakley Family LLC
Date: Oct. 2
Price: $537,500
Property description: undevelopd .59-acre lot 41 Rendezvous Trails.
2791 Bronc Buster Loop
Seller: GANSCO2 LLC
Buyer: DANKO Holdings LP
Date: Oct. 2
Price: $1,780,000
Property description: 4,056-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4.5-bath home with four fireplaces on .247-acre lot 1 f1 Wildhorse Meadows
2356 Abbey Court
Seller: Alice L. Freschi, Josyanne Marie Freschi
Buyer: Taylor Eidt and Lauren Williams
Date: Oct. 2
Price: $297,000
Property description: 1,172-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath West End Townhomes 5
567 Mountain Vista Circle
Seller: Victor Puleo
Buyer: Page Brookstein
Date: Oct. 2
Price: $450,000
Property description: 1,439-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath Mountain Vista Townhome 17
1375 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Christina D. Abney
Buyer: Robert and April Peesel
Date: Oct. 2
Price: $232,000
Property description: 1,020-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath Walton Creek condo 4
3697 Airport Circle
Seller: Paul and Jennifer Robey trusts
Buyer: Laurel Linner
Date: Oct. 3
Price: $81,500
Property description: 595-square-foot Aviator Garages B-6
Hayden area
Seller: American Land Holdings, Colorado LLC
Buyer: Kendal and Jes Paul
Date: Oct. 3
Price: $59,600
Property description: Red Rock Gravel Pit
40532 Steamboat Drive
Seller: Michael J. and Gina Toothaker
Buyer: Patrick Spengler
Date: Oct. 3
Price: $415,000
Property description: 1,314-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home on .25-acre lot 55 Steamboat II. Last sold for $224,000 in 2003.
NA
Seller: El Pomar Investment
Buyer: Lazy B Investment LLC
Date: Oct. 3
Price: $305,000
Property description: rural land $305,000
3303 Covey Circle
Seller: Anthony Sartoris
Buyer: Gary Pauley
Date: Oct. 3
Price: $440,000
Property description: 1,314-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath Quail Run Condo 306 phase II
1945 Cornice Road
Seller: M&G Realty LLC
Buyer: Nathan and Sarah Crow Trust
Date: Oct. 3
Price: $284,000
Property description: Rockies Condo 309
3100 Chinook Lane
Seller: Donald Vaugh Trust/Cynthia Ann Pulis
Buyer: Jason and Breet Eavenson
Date: Oct. 3
Price: $316,000
Property description: Chinook Townhomes lot 12
1596 Moraine Circle
Seller: Richard and Susan Banks Trust
Buyer: Willson Family Realty Trust
Date: Oct. 3
Price: $825,000
Property description: 2,801-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4.5-bath lot 48 Moraine Townhomes. Sold for $872,000 in 2007
57915 Jupiter Place, N. Routt
Seller: Elke O. Bass
Buyer: Peter L. and Erin K. Walker
Date: Oct. 3
Price: $418,000
Property description: on 1.02-acre lot 65 Steamboat Lake
Seller: Richard Lautenslagr and Jane Pelly
Buyer: Shannon and Rebecca McGarr
Date: Oct. 4
Price: $669,500
Property description: Emerald Lodge at Trappeurs condo 5102
Seller: Golden Stream Investments
Buyer: Historical Society/Oak Creek, Phippsburg
Date: Oct. 4
Price: $21,000
Property description: lot 7/8 Phippsburg
Seller: Dylan C. Davidson
Buyer: Kim D. and Donna Marie Haugen
Date: Oct. 4
Price: $389,000
Property description: Canyon Creek Condo 102
NA
Seller: Valerie McLarrin Clark and Steven Clark Trust
Buyer: Daniel Riley and Andrew Edison
Date: Oct. 4
Price: $890,000
Property description: Clark Family Condos A,B
335 Columbine
Seller: Nicholas Aromando
Buyer: Carla Rae Castle
Date: Oct. 5
Price: $378,500
Property description: 1,060-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath Sunray Meadows condo 907. Last sold for $240,000 in 2011.
59005 Button Willow Drive, North Routt
Seller: Simon and Ann Turner Trust
Buyer: Mona Louis and Charles Rhodus
Date: Oct. 5
Price: $725,000
Property description: 2,524-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath log home on 39.7-acre lot 4 Red Creek f2
2355 Storm Meadows Drive
Seller: Michael and Carla Gocool
Buyer: Robert S. and Jennifer J. Sprague
Date: Oct. 5
Price: $250,000
Property description: 558-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath Storm Meadows Club Condo 316
58120 Jupiter Place
Seller: Brandon Scott and Rachelle Nicole Martin
Buyer: Nicole E. and Todd A. Stahly
Date: Oct. 5
Price: $470,000
Property description: 2,853-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home with 2 fireplaces on .72-acre lot 2 Martin Steamboat Lake Subdiv.
23130 Schussmark Trail, Stagecoach
Seller: Jedediah Hindes
Buyer: Matthew and Elizabeth Dyer
Date: Oct. 5
Price: $232,000
Property description: 1,428-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, Project I &II Townhomes
2655 Fish Creek Falls Road
Seller: Scott Slate Trust
Buyer: Charles Wayne and Carolyn Machale Reuben
Date: Oct. 5
Price: $805,000
Property description: 2-acre lot 3 Elkins Meadows at Little Fish Creek
2030 Walton Creek Road
Seller: SWED Property TMC LLC
Buyer: Aspen-based Haystack Peak LLC,
Date: Oct. 5
Price: $3,600,000
Property description: Units: 101-106, 201-205 and 301-305 Thunder Mountain Condominiums
2760 Burgess Creek Road
Seller: Kenneth L. and Stacy L. Fennell
Buyer: Richard D. and Cynthia L. Fennell
Date: Oct. 5
Price: $1,462,000
Property description: 4,121-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5.5-bath home with 2 fireplaces on lot 2 Bear Chalets at Burgess Creek
1720 Ranch Road
Seller: Richard and June Slavin
Buyer: RANCHENGEN2 LLC
Date: Oct. 5
Price: $300,000
Property description: 1,326-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath Ranch at Steamboat condo
Total transactions: $30,560,320
