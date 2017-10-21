Real estate transactions: October 13 to 19, 2017
October 21, 2017
446 Seventh St.
Seller: Arnold-Fallon Trust, Patricia Fallon
Buyer: Michael and Jennifer Patterson
Date: Oct. 13
Price: $900,000
Property description: 2,186-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, home on .16-acre lot 23-24 first add to Steamboat Springs. Originally built 1923.
61545 Hill St.
Seller: Ted A. and June E. Clark
Buyer: Dylan E. and Carlie R. Pedrini
Date: Oct. 13
Price: $55,000
Property description: 1,380-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath home on .29-acre lot 13-16 Town of Hahn's Peak Vill.
601 Lincoln Ave.
Seller: Sundance North LLC
Buyer: Todd W. and Tiffany A. Moore
Date: Oct. 13
Price: $980,000
Property description: Alpenglow condo 3A with parking unit P-13. Last sold for $908,000 in 2008.
23015 Schussmark, Stagecoach
Seller: Laurie K. Keogh and John W. Di Nicholas
Buyer: Peterson and Allison Griebel
Date: Oct. 13
Price: $245,000
Property description: 1,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath Project I&II Townhomes 15
3370 Columbine
Seller: Bennett and Linda Burns Trust
Buyer: Christopher and Jennifer Ann Drohosky
Date: Oct. 13
Price: $407,500
Property description: 1,163, three-bedroom, two-bath Sunray Meadows V condo 106. Sold for 264,900 in 2006.
1795 Medicine Springs
Seller: William and Karen Morrow
Buyer: Jeffrey Dean and Paula Anne Brown
Date: Oct. 13
Price: $740,000
Property description: Aspen Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing condo 4301
601 Sixth St.
Seller: Alpenglow Condominiums
Buyer: Sundance North LLC
Date: Oct. 16
Price: $52,500
Property description: Alpenglow Condo P-19 parking space
2940 Columbine Dr.
Seller: William David Cousins
Buyer: Jacob D. Lidvall
Date: Oct. 16
Price: $311,500
Property description: 806-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath Meadows Condo 202. Sold for $330,000 in 2007.
465 Tamarack
Seller: Magdalena and Russell M. Snyder
Buyer: Clyde W. Sharp and Kelly M. Holowicki
Date: Oct. 16
Price: $170,000
Property description: 688-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath Fish Creek Falls Condo B-118
63405 LOF Way
Seller: Terra Incognito LLC
Buyer: Mary and William MacGregor
Date: Oct. 17
Price: $417,500
Property description: 1,632-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath 15-acre lot 5 Columbine Estates
2525 Cattle Kate Circle
Seller: David C. Lamb
Buyer: ACG Acqusitions #5 LLC
Date: Oct. 17
Price: $170,000
Property description: 436-square-foot studio 4104 First Tracks at Wildhorse
32975 Colt Trail, Stagecoach
Seller: Roger Halverson
Buyer: Margaret and Robert Hagenbuch Trust
Date: Oct. 17
Price: $439,000
Property description: 2,500-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.5 bath home on 1.47-acre lot 37 Blackhorse II
984 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden
Seller: Falcon Logistics Corp.
Buyer: Aaron Hornstein
Date: Oct. 17
Price: $264,936
Property description: New construction 1,400-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home on .14-acre lot 32 Dry Creek Village
27625 Grouse Creek Park Rd.
Seller: Edward H. Warwick
Buyer: Rodney K. and Deborah S. Herring
Date: Oct. 17
Price: $900,000
Property description: 3,862-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home with modern cabin on acres in Thorpe Mountain
Seller: Steamboat Sunlight LLC
Buyer: Hygge LLC
Date: Oct. 17
Price: $450,000
Property description: lot 8,9 Sunlight Subdivision
61169 Cottonwood St., North Routt
Seller: Steve P. and Suzanne A. Pierce
Buyer: Tyler and Kimberly Troyer
Date: Oct. 17
Price: $179,000
Property description: 567-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath home on .15 acres in Hahns Peak Village
64305 LOF Way
Seller: Terra Incognito LLC
Buyer: Mary and William MacGregor
Date: Oct. 17
Price: $417,500
Property description: 1,632-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath home on 15-acre lot 5 Columbine Estates
3175- Red Tail
Seller: William J. Hurd Family Trust
Buyer: Ronald N. and Donna E. Wentzel
Date: Oct. 18
Price: $1,065,000
Property description: 3,466-square-foot , three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home 35-acre lot 9 Steamboat Meadow
2910 Inverness Way
Seller: Ann Pickard and Daniel Smith Trusts
Buyer: Randy and Vickie Hiley
Date: Oct. 18
Price: $400,000
Property description: unbuilt .58-acre lot 52 Sanctuary Subdiv. Sold for $350,000 in 2010
2200 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Robert and Hollys Arneson
Buyer: Edward L. Castellano
Date: Oct. 18
Price: $400,000
Property description: 1,0070-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath Snowflower condo 206.
1945 Cornice Road
Seller: David and Michelle Barnes
Buyer: Andrew Martin
Date: Oct. 19
Price: $299,000
Property description: 1,016-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath Rockies condo 209
Sunlight Drive
Seller: Steamboat Sunlight
Buyer: Jake Kruse
Date: Oct. 19
Price: $225,000
Property description: Sunlight Subdiv. .232-acre lot 12. Last sold for $210,000 in 2005.
616 E. Washington, Hayden
Seller: William Weesner
Buyer: Deborah L. Smith
Date: Oct. 19
Price: $181,300
Property description: lots 1-4 Adair add to Hayden with covered porch and 546-square foot shed. Last sold for $210,000 in 2005.
3011 Aspen Leaf Way
Seller: Mark and Michelle Chessler
Buyer: Michelle Chessler
Date: Oct. 19
Price: $490,000
Property description: 1,526-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome in Aspens at Walton Creek. Sold for $325,000 in 2012 and $475,000 in 2008.
Total transactions: $3,477,800
Timeshare sales
Seller: Larry and Marie Vance
Buyer: Ramon Sanchez
Date: Oct. 18
Price: $3,000
Property description: Timeshare interest in North Star condo