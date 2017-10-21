Real estate transactions: October 13 to 19, 2017

446 Seventh St.

Seller: Arnold-Fallon Trust, Patricia Fallon

Buyer: Michael and Jennifer Patterson

Date: Oct. 13

Price: $900,000

Property description: 2,186-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, home on .16-acre lot 23-24 first add to Steamboat Springs. Originally built 1923.

61545 Hill St.

Seller: Ted A. and June E. Clark

Buyer: Dylan E. and Carlie R. Pedrini

Date: Oct. 13

Price: $55,000

Property description: 1,380-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath home on .29-acre lot 13-16 Town of Hahn's Peak Vill.

601 Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Sundance North LLC

Buyer: Todd W. and Tiffany A. Moore

Date: Oct. 13

Price: $980,000

Property description: Alpenglow condo 3A with parking unit P-13. Last sold for $908,000 in 2008.

23015 Schussmark, Stagecoach

Seller: Laurie K. Keogh and John W. Di Nicholas

Buyer: Peterson and Allison Griebel

Date: Oct. 13

Price: $245,000

Property description: 1,416-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath Project I&II Townhomes 15

3370 Columbine

Seller: Bennett and Linda Burns Trust

Buyer: Christopher and Jennifer Ann Drohosky

Date: Oct. 13

Price: $407,500

Property description: 1,163, three-bedroom, two-bath Sunray Meadows V condo 106. Sold for 264,900 in 2006.

1795 Medicine Springs

Seller: William and Karen Morrow

Buyer: Jeffrey Dean and Paula Anne Brown

Date: Oct. 13

Price: $740,000

Property description: Aspen Lodge at Trappeurs Crossing condo 4301

601 Sixth St.

Seller: Alpenglow Condominiums

Buyer: Sundance North LLC

Date: Oct. 16

Price: $52,500

Property description: Alpenglow Condo P-19 parking space

2940 Columbine Dr.

Seller: William David Cousins

Buyer: Jacob D. Lidvall

Date: Oct. 16

Price: $311,500

Property description: 806-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath Meadows Condo 202. Sold for $330,000 in 2007.

465 Tamarack

Seller: Magdalena and Russell M. Snyder

Buyer: Clyde W. Sharp and Kelly M. Holowicki

Date: Oct. 16

Price: $170,000

Property description: 688-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath Fish Creek Falls Condo B-118

63405 LOF Way

Seller: Terra Incognito LLC

Buyer: Mary and William MacGregor

Date: Oct. 17

Price: $417,500

Property description: 1,632-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath 15-acre lot 5 Columbine Estates

2525 Cattle Kate Circle

Seller: David C. Lamb

Buyer: ACG Acqusitions #5 LLC

Date: Oct. 17

Price: $170,000

Property description: 436-square-foot studio 4104 First Tracks at Wildhorse

32975 Colt Trail, Stagecoach

Seller: Roger Halverson

Buyer: Margaret and Robert Hagenbuch Trust

Date: Oct. 17

Price: $439,000

Property description: 2,500-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.5 bath home on 1.47-acre lot 37 Blackhorse II

984 Dry Creek South Road, Hayden

Seller: Falcon Logistics Corp.

Buyer: Aaron Hornstein

Date: Oct. 17

Price: $264,936

Property description: New construction 1,400-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home on .14-acre lot 32 Dry Creek Village

27625 Grouse Creek Park Rd.

Seller: Edward H. Warwick

Buyer: Rodney K. and Deborah S. Herring

Date: Oct. 17

Price: $900,000

Property description: 3,862-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home with modern cabin on acres in Thorpe Mountain

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight LLC

Buyer: Hygge LLC

Date: Oct. 17

Price: $450,000

Property description: lot 8,9 Sunlight Subdivision

61169 Cottonwood St., North Routt

Seller: Steve P. and Suzanne A. Pierce

Buyer: Tyler and Kimberly Troyer

Date: Oct. 17

Price: $179,000

Property description: 567-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath home on .15 acres in Hahns Peak Village

64305 LOF Way

Seller: Terra Incognito LLC

Buyer: Mary and William MacGregor

Date: Oct. 17

Price: $417,500

Property description: 1,632-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath home on 15-acre lot 5 Columbine Estates

3175- Red Tail

Seller: William J. Hurd Family Trust

Buyer: Ronald N. and Donna E. Wentzel

Date: Oct. 18

Price: $1,065,000

Property description: 3,466-square-foot , three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home 35-acre lot 9 Steamboat Meadow

2910 Inverness Way

Seller: Ann Pickard and Daniel Smith Trusts

Buyer: Randy and Vickie Hiley

Date: Oct. 18

Price: $400,000

Property description: unbuilt .58-acre lot 52 Sanctuary Subdiv. Sold for $350,000 in 2010

2200 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Robert and Hollys Arneson

Buyer: Edward L. Castellano

Date: Oct. 18

Price: $400,000

Property description: 1,0070-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath Snowflower condo 206.

1945 Cornice Road

Seller: David and Michelle Barnes

Buyer: Andrew Martin

Date: Oct. 19

Price: $299,000

Property description: 1,016-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath Rockies condo 209

Sunlight Drive

Seller: Steamboat Sunlight

Buyer: Jake Kruse

Date: Oct. 19

Price: $225,000

Property description: Sunlight Subdiv. .232-acre lot 12. Last sold for $210,000 in 2005.

616 E. Washington, Hayden

Seller: William Weesner

Buyer: Deborah L. Smith

Date: Oct. 19

Price: $181,300

Property description: lots 1-4 Adair add to Hayden with covered porch and 546-square foot shed. Last sold for $210,000 in 2005.

3011 Aspen Leaf Way

Seller: Mark and Michelle Chessler

Buyer: Michelle Chessler

Date: Oct. 19

Price: $490,000

Property description: 1,526-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath townhome in Aspens at Walton Creek. Sold for $325,000 in 2012 and $475,000 in 2008.

Total transactions: $3,477,800

Timeshare sales

Seller: Larry and Marie Vance

Buyer: Ramon Sanchez

Date: Oct. 18

Price: $3,000

Property description: Timeshare interest in North Star condo