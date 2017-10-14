Real estate transactions from Oct. 6 to 12
October 14, 2017
332 S. Pine, Hayden
Seller: Anna L. Harcourt
Buyer: Alicia and Jacob Doolin
Date: Oct. 6
Price: $303,000
Property description: 3,130-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home on Hospital Hill in lot 13 Walker's 2nd add to Hayden.
2920 Village Dr.
Seller: Thomas Clark Hunt
Buyer: VRL LLC
Date: Oct. 6
Price: $300,000
Property description: condo 2209 Timberline at Trappeurs Crossing
photo
445 Dabney Lane
Seller: Donald A. and Jane R. Grogan Trust
Buyer: Lucas J. Carrier
Date: Oct. 6
Price: $800,000
Property description:2,808-square-foot, five-bedroom, two-bath .38-acre lot 16 Spruce Knoll
photo
Stagecoach
Seller: Harriet Aspegren
Buyer: Carolyn Christiano
Date: Oct. 6
Price: $175,000
Property description: 1,232, three-bedroom, two-bath Wagon Wheel condo 9.
Seller: George Ojdrovich
Buyer: Strawberry Woods Ranch LLC
Date: Oct. 6
Price: $190,000
Property description: 10-acre rural parcel in Spring Creek
3325 Columbine
Seller: Adam R. and Brittany Grimes
Buyer: Richard B. and Elizabeth Ludlow
Date: Oct. 9
Price: $370,000
Property description: 1,037-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath Sunray Meadows Condo 1109. Last sold for $280,000 in 2013.
photo
1463 Flattop Circle
Seller: Nancy and Richard Davis Trust
Buyer: Anna L. Harcourt
Date: Oct. 9
Price: $411,250
Property description: 927-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath Eagleridge Lodge unit 201.
photo
1855 Ski Time Square
Seller: Joan K. Collins Trust
Buyer: William and Mary Titler
Date: Oct. 9
Price: $550,000
Property description: 1,635-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath Torian Plum condo 308.
photo
316 E. Jefferson
Seller: Jeffrey Bray
Buyer: David Tyler Good
Date: Oct. 9
Price: $215,000
Property description: 1,895-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath home on .17-acre lot 3-6 Seller's add to Hayden
Stagecoach
Seller: Are King
Buyer: Scott King
Date: Oct. 9
Price: $234,000
Property description: Project I & II Townhomes
2415 Storm Meadows Dr.
Seller: SB 12 LLC
Buyer: RAMA Mtn. Investments LLC
Date: Oct. 9
Price: $800,000
Property description: 1,497-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.5-bath Storm Meadows Club condo 12
photo
Seller: 628 Lincoln Avenue LLC (Salt and Lime location)
Buyer: 628 Lincoln LLC
Date: Oct. 9
Price: $1,450,000
Property description: 5,234-square-foot commercial building with rooftop deck, lot 9 block 17 Town of Steamboat Springs. Sold for $1,100,000 in 2015.
photo
2355 Storm Meadows Dr.
Seller: Jamie and Lorena Contreras
Buyer: Michael and Carla Gocool
Date: Oct. 10
Price: $343,000
Property description: 781-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath Storm Meadows Club condo 117.
2520 Flat Tops Ct
Seller: Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows LLC
Buyer: Kelly Keefer
Date: Oct. 10
Price: $205,000
Property description: lot 7 Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows f2
40340 Anchor Way
Seller: Robert Garber and Mary Helprin
Buyer: Nathan and Allison Hamburger
Date: Oct. 10
Price: $541,000
Property description: 1,536-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath home on.34-acre Lot 21 Steamboat II. Sold for $187,000 in 1997
photo
145 Oak Ridge Cir., Oak Creek
Seller: Sean Hightower
Buyer: Tara Cherie and Timothy Myers
Date: Oct. 10
Price: $282,000
Property description: 1,529-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home on .18-acre lot 25 Sierra View
photo
765 McKinley St.
Seller: Clear View LTD
Buyer: Gavin and Cristen Malia
Date: Oct. 10
Price: $340,000
Property description: Special purpose building on .186-acre lot 1 Clearview subdivision.
27382 Brandon CIR.
Seller: Christian Heritage Foundation
Buyer: Middleton HP LLC
Date: Oct. 10
Price: $169,000
Property description: Unbuilt .29-acre Lot 9 Heritage Park Subdiv.
photo
26755 Willow Gulch Cir, North Routt
Seller: Joseph Spink Jephthah Trust
Buyer: Kevin Slinger
Date: Oct. 12
Price: $4,975
Property description: .51-acre lot 214 Steamboat Lake Subdiv. 2
3188 Ingles Lane
Seller: Indian Meadows E6 LLC
Buyer: Chad C. and Kelly D. Keith
Date: Oct. 12
Price: $287,000
Property description: Indian Meadows townhome E6. Sold for $232,000 in 2006
photo
1568 Mark Twain Ct
Seller: Liselotte Geoghegan Trust/Michael V Geoghegan
Buyer: Bryan and Kristie Churchley
Date: Oct. 12
Price: $775,000
Property description: 3,296-square-foot, four-bedroom, thee-bath home on .4-acre lot 63 Fairway Meadows. Built in 1987
photo
1463 Flattops Cir.
Seller: Mark and Marie Fisher
Buyer: K and K Properties LLC
Date: Oct. 12
Price: $415,000
Property description: Eagleridge Lodge #108
2300 Mt. Werner Circle
Seller: Michael D. and Mary M. Circle
Buyer: Susan and Edward Vogel
Date: Oct. 12
Price: $38,500
Property description: Quartershare at Steamboat Grand
1175 Bangtail
Seller: Simon Muir and Sarah Jane Knights
Buyer: Jill R. Goodman
Date: Oct. 12
Price: $350,000
Property description: 656 square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath Trailhead Lodge condo 3106
photo
855 Angels View
Seller: Xenia LLC
Buyer: Cornelia and Franciscus Hijkoop
Date: Oct. 12
Price: $355,000
Property description: .196 lot 8 Barn Village
Seller: Jeffrey Dean and Paula Anne Brown
Buyer: Peter Adams and Jaime Davis Flaherty
Date: Oct. 12
Price: $415,000
Property description: Canyon Creek condo205.
Seller: Helen Bruellman
Buyer: Richard and Margaret Cascarino
Date: Oct. 12
Price: $715,000
Property description: Heritage Park lot 77.
Seller: Sarah and Chris Connelly Trust
Buyer: Ron and Maure Hammond
Date: Oct. 12
Price: $340,000
Property description: One-eighth interest in One Steamboat Place condo 515
Seller: JNK Colorado Springs LLC
Buyer: Jessica and Michael Hofschulte
Date: Oct. 12
Price: $580,000
Property description: Agricultural property at 25990 Routt County Road 43 in Cow Creek area.
Seller: 2101 Snow Bowl LLC
Buyer: Williams Family Partnership LLLP
Date: Oct. 12
Price: $300,960
Property description: Undivided 57 percent interest in A & F Subdivision lot 1. Commercial property in West Steamboat
Total sales: $12,254,685