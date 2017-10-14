Real estate transactions from Oct. 6 to 12

332 S. Pine, Hayden

Seller: Anna L. Harcourt

Buyer: Alicia and Jacob Doolin

Date: Oct. 6

Price: $303,000

Property description: 3,130-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home on Hospital Hill in lot 13 Walker's 2nd add to Hayden.

2920 Village Dr.

Seller: Thomas Clark Hunt

Buyer: VRL LLC

Date: Oct. 6

Price: $300,000

Property description: condo 2209 Timberline at Trappeurs Crossing

photo

445 Dabney Lane

Seller: Donald A. and Jane R. Grogan Trust

Buyer: Lucas J. Carrier

Date: Oct. 6

Price: $800,000

Property description:2,808-square-foot, five-bedroom, two-bath .38-acre lot 16 Spruce Knoll

photo

Stagecoach

Seller: Harriet Aspegren

Buyer: Carolyn Christiano

Date: Oct. 6

Price: $175,000

Property description: 1,232, three-bedroom, two-bath Wagon Wheel condo 9.

Seller: George Ojdrovich

Buyer: Strawberry Woods Ranch LLC

Date: Oct. 6

Price: $190,000

Property description: 10-acre rural parcel in Spring Creek

Recommended Stories For You

3325 Columbine

Seller: Adam R. and Brittany Grimes

Buyer: Richard B. and Elizabeth Ludlow

Date: Oct. 9

Price: $370,000

Property description: 1,037-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath Sunray Meadows Condo 1109. Last sold for $280,000 in 2013.

photo

1463 Flattop Circle

Seller: Nancy and Richard Davis Trust

Buyer: Anna L. Harcourt

Date: Oct. 9

Price: $411,250

Property description: 927-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath Eagleridge Lodge unit 201.

photo

1855 Ski Time Square

Seller: Joan K. Collins Trust

Buyer: William and Mary Titler

Date: Oct. 9

Price: $550,000

Property description: 1,635-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath Torian Plum condo 308.

photo

316 E. Jefferson

Seller: Jeffrey Bray

Buyer: David Tyler Good

Date: Oct. 9

Price: $215,000

Property description: 1,895-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath home on .17-acre lot 3-6 Seller's add to Hayden

Stagecoach

Seller: Are King

Buyer: Scott King

Date: Oct. 9

Price: $234,000

Property description: Project I & II Townhomes

2415 Storm Meadows Dr.

Seller: SB 12 LLC

Buyer: RAMA Mtn. Investments LLC

Date: Oct. 9

Price: $800,000

Property description: 1,497-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.5-bath Storm Meadows Club condo 12

photo

Seller: 628 Lincoln Avenue LLC (Salt and Lime location)

Buyer: 628 Lincoln LLC

Date: Oct. 9

Price: $1,450,000

Property description: 5,234-square-foot commercial building with rooftop deck, lot 9 block 17 Town of Steamboat Springs. Sold for $1,100,000 in 2015.

photo

2355 Storm Meadows Dr.

Seller: Jamie and Lorena Contreras

Buyer: Michael and Carla Gocool

Date: Oct. 10

Price: $343,000

Property description: 781-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath Storm Meadows Club condo 117.

2520 Flat Tops Ct

Seller: Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows LLC

Buyer: Kelly Keefer

Date: Oct. 10

Price: $205,000

Property description: lot 7 Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows f2

40340 Anchor Way

Seller: Robert Garber and Mary Helprin

Buyer: Nathan and Allison Hamburger

Date: Oct. 10

Price: $541,000

Property description: 1,536-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath home on.34-acre Lot 21 Steamboat II. Sold for $187,000 in 1997

photo

145 Oak Ridge Cir., Oak Creek

Seller: Sean Hightower

Buyer: Tara Cherie and Timothy Myers

Date: Oct. 10

Price: $282,000

Property description: 1,529-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home on .18-acre lot 25 Sierra View

photo

765 McKinley St.

Seller: Clear View LTD

Buyer: Gavin and Cristen Malia

Date: Oct. 10

Price: $340,000

Property description: Special purpose building on .186-acre lot 1 Clearview subdivision.

27382 Brandon CIR.

Seller: Christian Heritage Foundation

Buyer: Middleton HP LLC

Date: Oct. 10

Price: $169,000

Property description: Unbuilt .29-acre Lot 9 Heritage Park Subdiv.

photo

26755 Willow Gulch Cir, North Routt

Seller: Joseph Spink Jephthah Trust

Buyer: Kevin Slinger

Date: Oct. 12

Price: $4,975

Property description: .51-acre lot 214 Steamboat Lake Subdiv. 2

3188 Ingles Lane

Seller: Indian Meadows E6 LLC

Buyer: Chad C. and Kelly D. Keith

Date: Oct. 12

Price: $287,000

Property description: Indian Meadows townhome E6. Sold for $232,000 in 2006

photo

1568 Mark Twain Ct

Seller: Liselotte Geoghegan Trust/Michael V Geoghegan

Buyer: Bryan and Kristie Churchley

Date: Oct. 12

Price: $775,000

Property description: 3,296-square-foot, four-bedroom, thee-bath home on .4-acre lot 63 Fairway Meadows. Built in 1987

photo

1463 Flattops Cir.

Seller: Mark and Marie Fisher

Buyer: K and K Properties LLC

Date: Oct. 12

Price: $415,000

Property description: Eagleridge Lodge #108

2300 Mt. Werner Circle

Seller: Michael D. and Mary M. Circle

Buyer: Susan and Edward Vogel

Date: Oct. 12

Price: $38,500

Property description: Quartershare at Steamboat Grand

1175 Bangtail

Seller: Simon Muir and Sarah Jane Knights

Buyer: Jill R. Goodman

Date: Oct. 12

Price: $350,000

Property description: 656 square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath Trailhead Lodge condo 3106

photo

855 Angels View

Seller: Xenia LLC

Buyer: Cornelia and Franciscus Hijkoop

Date: Oct. 12

Price: $355,000

Property description: .196 lot 8 Barn Village

Seller: Jeffrey Dean and Paula Anne Brown

Buyer: Peter Adams and Jaime Davis Flaherty

Date: Oct. 12

Price: $415,000

Property description: Canyon Creek condo205.

Seller: Helen Bruellman

Buyer: Richard and Margaret Cascarino

Date: Oct. 12

Price: $715,000

Property description: Heritage Park lot 77.

Seller: Sarah and Chris Connelly Trust

Buyer: Ron and Maure Hammond

Date: Oct. 12

Price: $340,000

Property description: One-eighth interest in One Steamboat Place condo 515

Seller: JNK Colorado Springs LLC

Buyer: Jessica and Michael Hofschulte

Date: Oct. 12

Price: $580,000

Property description: Agricultural property at 25990 Routt County Road 43 in Cow Creek area.

Seller: 2101 Snow Bowl LLC

Buyer: Williams Family Partnership LLLP

Date: Oct. 12

Price: $300,960

Property description: Undivided 57 percent interest in A & F Subdivision lot 1. Commercial property in West Steamboat

Total sales: $12,254,685