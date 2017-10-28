Real Estate Transactions for October 20 to 25, 2017
October 28, 2017
32650 RCR 38
Seller: Cheryl McKenzie
Buyer: Michael Blazes and Kristen Frisch
Date: Oct. 20
Price: $2,750,000
Property description: Two dwellings: 4,598-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.5-bath home, and 1,623-square-foot home on 44.9-acre lot 3 UBEHEBE Subdiv on Buffalo Pass.
photo
2595 Val D'Isere Cir.
Seller: Brent Brookstein Trust
Buyer: Gregory and Dusti Bassett
Date: Oct. 20
Price: $1,000,000
Property description: 3,247-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath lot B Chalet Renard Townhomes. Last sold for $750,000 in 2003
photo
2430 Ski Trail
Seller: J. Mark Budd
Buyer: Wayne and Sallye Turley Trust
Date: Oct. 20
Price: $350,000
Property description: 714-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath Bear Claw condo 104.
photo
Seller: Mark Shattuck
Buyer: Melissa and Michael Amato
Date: Oct. 20
Price: $330,000
Property description: 1,256-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.5-bath Skyview Terrace lot A-2 townhome. Sold for $195,000 in 2004.
3188 Ingles Lane
Seller: Douglas Steadman and Elisha Colson
Buyer: Darcy Filkoski
Date: Oct. 20
Price: $273,000
Property description: 896-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath Indian Meadows Townhome E3. Sold for $290,000 in 2007.
481 Enterprise St., Hayden
Seller: Dutch West Investments and Petra G.C.
Buyer: Jay Hirschfeld
Date: Oct. 20
Price: $40,000
Property description: Valley View Business Park, .782-acre lot 9.
31525 Shoshone Way, Stagecoach
Seller: Harry C. and Susan O. Brown
Buyer: James McKelvie and William R. McKelvie
Date: Oct. 23
Price: $23,500
Property description: .49-acre lot 56 South Shore
31525 Shoshone Way, Stagecoach
23130 Schussmark Trail, Stagecoach
Seller: Elaine and Paulus Jonathans
Buyer: Sheela and James S. Waugh
Date: Oct. 23
Price: $238,000
Property description: 1,428-square-foot, four bedroom, two-bath Project I&II Townhomes. Last sold for $102,500 in 2013
29940 Rock Point Trail, Stagecoach
Seller: JVIV LLC
Buyer: Elaine and Paulus Jonathans
Date: Oct. 23
Price: $417,000
Property description: 2,640-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home on .48-acre lot 69 Meadowgreen
photo
Lake View Drive, Hayden
Seller: Yampa Valley Development Ltd.
Buyer: William and Deborah Koler
Date: Oct. 24
Price: $37,500
Property description: .24-acre unbuilt lot 68 Lake Village
51,000 Big Aspen Dr., Hayden
Seller: Hugh Hallmark and Carol Spies
Buyer: Annette Spoerl and Shirley Warren
Date: Oct. 24
Price: $96,000
Property description: unbuilt 38-acre lot 72 Quaker Mountain Ranch
2967 Alpenglow
Seller: Margaret and Robert Subr
Buyer: Aaron Ninness
Date: Oct. 23
Price: $225,000
Property description: lot 1 Subr Subdiv.
30355 Marshall Ridge
Seller: Dana L. Shires Jr. Trust
Buyer: David and Caroline K. Lewis
Date: Oct. 23
Price: $2,300,000
Property description: lot 7 Sidney Peak Ranch f3. Sold for $2,900,000 in 2002
photo
1335 Walton Creek Road
Seller: Jodi Dorris and Judi Zallaps
Buyer: Amanda Hofer and Darren Radach
Date: Oct. 24
Price: $230,000
Property description: unit 23, building A, Walton Creek Condo
photo
2965 Alpenglow
Seller: Robert and Margaret Subr
Buyer: James Rector and Kirsten Rose Wilson
Date: Oct. 24
Price: $900,000
Property description: 6,445-square-foot, five-bedroom, two-bath home lot 2 Subr Subdivision. Built in 1976
681 Sandhill Cir.
Seller: B. Joe and Katherine Jones
Buyer: Daniel and Mary Taggart
Date: Oct. 24
Price: $730,000
Property description: lot 21 Emerald Knoll-Peddie Subdiv. Last sold for $470,000 in 2004.
106 Shady Lane, Hayden
Seller: Gordon H. and Victoria R. Baker
Buyer: Jason R. Bonner and Lindsey R. Yost
Date: Oct. 24
Price: $285,000
Property description: 1,586-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, home on .16-acre The Meadow lot 4
photo
37755 Saddle Mtn. Lane
Seller: Katie Marie Noble
Buyer: Gary House and Sally Anne Gentling
Date: Oct. 24
Price: $430,000
Property description: 1,440-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath house on 5.06-acre lot 5B Saddle Mountain Ranchettes
photo
48 Logan Ave.
Seller: Jamie Breashears Tower
Buyer: Joe and Katharine Armstrong
Date: Oct. 24
Price: $400,000
Property description: 972-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath home on .15-acre lots 31-32 Crawford add to Steamboat. Sold for $330,000 in 2010.
photo
2530 Flat Tops Ct.
Seller: Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows LLC
Buyer: Kurt Schueler and Brian Becker
Date: Oct. 24
Price: $205,000
Property description: lot 8 F2 Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows
38920 Main St., Milner
Seller: John Bryant Rogers
Buyer: Kolby C. Ginter
Date: Oct. 24
Price: $342,000
Property description: 1,508-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home on .22-acre lots 10-12 Milner. Last sold for $272,500 in 2010.
photo
40460 Harbor Pl.
Seller: Candy D. Granger
Buyer: Kevin P. Callahan and Caelen S. Cann
Date: Oct. 24
Price: $437,000
Property description: 1,452-square-foot, four-bedroom, 1.5-bath, with a covered porch on .23-acre lot 111 Steamboat II
54737 RCR 129, Clark
Seller: Caroline Gellrick
Buyer: Karen M. and Maurice P. Beauvais
Date: Oct. 24
Price: $105,000
Property description: 838-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.5-bath Glen Eden Townhome, Juniper. Last sold for $91,000 in 2016.
3456 Sunburst Ct.
Seller: Anne M. Duane
Buyer: Sarah Lynn Steneman
Date: Oct. 24
Price: $349,000
Property description: 1,098-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath Sunburst Townhome 24
photo
2755 Abbey Road
Seller: Trevor W. Walz
Buyer: John Haslup, Aggie Haslup, Evana Stanonik, Thomas Nunn
Date: Oct. 25
Price: $502,511
Property description: 1,858-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath home on .19-acre lot 13 in West end Village. Last sold for $392,000 in 2009 lot 113 West End Village.
photo
Seller: Richard and Sara Pezzoli
Buyer: Gerald and Bonnie Boyce Wilson
Date: Oct. 25
Price: $425,000
Property description: Mustang Run condo 4A
Seller: Sharon Finke and Daniel Goldreyer trusts
Buyer: Franky and Peter Voss
Date: Oct. 25
Price: $48,000
Property description: Quartershare interest in Steamboat Grand
Seller: Henry Cartan
Buyer: David and Diana Pinkley
Date: Oct. 25
Price: $155,000
Property description: Rural property in proximity to Elkhead Reservoir
33221 Wenatchi Trail
Seller: Robert Dowling
Buyer: Michael and Erica Kozer
Date: Oct. 25
Price: $365,000
Property description: Multi family tract 19, Horseback subdivision
photo
127 Oak Ridge Circ.
Seller: Cool Mountain Condo LLC
Buyer: Timothy Walker, Charles Walker
Date: Oct. 25
Price: $175,000
Property description: 1,058-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, Sierra View condo 104. Last sold for $110,000 in 2013.
photo
703 Lincoln
Seller: Noel C. and Christy M. Williams
Buyer: 350WColeman LLC
Date: Oct. 25
Price: $639,000
Property description: 1,057-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath Howelsen Place condo B308
photo
2215 Storm Meadows Dr.
Seller: Mark Bruce Hollis
Buyer: MMHC 1 LLC
Date: Oct. 25
Price: $278,000
Property description: 859-square-foot, two-bedroom one-bath Storm Meadows Condo 21
549 E. Washington, Hayden
Seller: Jake and Alicia Doolin
Buyer: John Bryant Rogers
Date: Oct. 25
Price: $229,500
Property description: 1,404-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath on on .15-acre lots 1-2 Adair addition to Hayden
photo
Seller: George and Gloria Fasciano
Buyer: Kenneth and Terese Manley
Date: Oct. 25
Price: $55,000
Property description: Quartershare interest in Steamboat Grand
Total sales: $15,365,000
Timeshare sales
Seller: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc
Buyer: Thomas F. and Lola Zimmerman Trust
Date: Oct. 24
Price: $67,027
Property description: interest in vacation timeshares in Village at Steamboat
Seller: Wyndham Vacation Resorts
Buyer: Sims family
Date: Oct. 25
Price: $103,708
Property description: interest in vacation timeshares in Village at Steamboat