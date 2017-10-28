Real Estate Transactions for October 20 to 25, 2017

32650 RCR 38

Seller: Cheryl McKenzie

Buyer: Michael Blazes and Kristen Frisch

Date: Oct. 20

Price: $2,750,000

Property description: Two dwellings: 4,598-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.5-bath home, and 1,623-square-foot home on 44.9-acre lot 3 UBEHEBE Subdiv on Buffalo Pass.

2595 Val D'Isere Cir.

Seller: Brent Brookstein Trust

Buyer: Gregory and Dusti Bassett

Date: Oct. 20

Price: $1,000,000

Property description: 3,247-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath lot B Chalet Renard Townhomes. Last sold for $750,000 in 2003

2430 Ski Trail

Seller: J. Mark Budd

Buyer: Wayne and Sallye Turley Trust

Date: Oct. 20

Price: $350,000

Property description: 714-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath Bear Claw condo 104.

Seller: Mark Shattuck

Buyer: Melissa and Michael Amato

Date: Oct. 20

Price: $330,000

Property description: 1,256-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.5-bath Skyview Terrace lot A-2 townhome. Sold for $195,000 in 2004.

3188 Ingles Lane

Seller: Douglas Steadman and Elisha Colson

Buyer: Darcy Filkoski

Date: Oct. 20

Price: $273,000

Property description: 896-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath Indian Meadows Townhome E3. Sold for $290,000 in 2007.

481 Enterprise St., Hayden

Seller: Dutch West Investments and Petra G.C.

Buyer: Jay Hirschfeld

Date: Oct. 20

Price: $40,000

Property description: Valley View Business Park, .782-acre lot 9.

31525 Shoshone Way, Stagecoach

Seller: Harry C. and Susan O. Brown

Buyer: James McKelvie and William R. McKelvie

Date: Oct. 23

Price: $23,500

Property description: .49-acre lot 56 South Shore

23130 Schussmark Trail, Stagecoach

Seller: Elaine and Paulus Jonathans

Buyer: Sheela and James S. Waugh

Date: Oct. 23

Price: $238,000

Property description: 1,428-square-foot, four bedroom, two-bath Project I&II Townhomes. Last sold for $102,500 in 2013

29940 Rock Point Trail, Stagecoach

Seller: JVIV LLC

Buyer: Elaine and Paulus Jonathans

Date: Oct. 23

Price: $417,000

Property description: 2,640-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home on .48-acre lot 69 Meadowgreen

Lake View Drive, Hayden

Seller: Yampa Valley Development Ltd.

Buyer: William and Deborah Koler

Date: Oct. 24

Price: $37,500

Property description: .24-acre unbuilt lot 68 Lake Village

51,000 Big Aspen Dr., Hayden

Seller: Hugh Hallmark and Carol Spies

Buyer: Annette Spoerl and Shirley Warren

Date: Oct. 24

Price: $96,000

Property description: unbuilt 38-acre lot 72 Quaker Mountain Ranch

2967 Alpenglow

Seller: Margaret and Robert Subr

Buyer: Aaron Ninness

Date: Oct. 23

Price: $225,000

Property description: lot 1 Subr Subdiv.

30355 Marshall Ridge

Seller: Dana L. Shires Jr. Trust

Buyer: David and Caroline K. Lewis

Date: Oct. 23

Price: $2,300,000

Property description: lot 7 Sidney Peak Ranch f3. Sold for $2,900,000 in 2002

1335 Walton Creek Road

Seller: Jodi Dorris and Judi Zallaps

Buyer: Amanda Hofer and Darren Radach

Date: Oct. 24

Price: $230,000

Property description: unit 23, building A, Walton Creek Condo

2965 Alpenglow

Seller: Robert and Margaret Subr

Buyer: James Rector and Kirsten Rose Wilson

Date: Oct. 24

Price: $900,000

Property description: 6,445-square-foot, five-bedroom, two-bath home lot 2 Subr Subdivision. Built in 1976

681 Sandhill Cir.

Seller: B. Joe and Katherine Jones

Buyer: Daniel and Mary Taggart

Date: Oct. 24

Price: $730,000

Property description: lot 21 Emerald Knoll-Peddie Subdiv. Last sold for $470,000 in 2004.

106 Shady Lane, Hayden

Seller: Gordon H. and Victoria R. Baker

Buyer: Jason R. Bonner and Lindsey R. Yost

Date: Oct. 24

Price: $285,000

Property description: 1,586-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, home on .16-acre The Meadow lot 4

37755 Saddle Mtn. Lane

Seller: Katie Marie Noble

Buyer: Gary House and Sally Anne Gentling

Date: Oct. 24

Price: $430,000

Property description: 1,440-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath house on 5.06-acre lot 5B Saddle Mountain Ranchettes

48 Logan Ave.

Seller: Jamie Breashears Tower

Buyer: Joe and Katharine Armstrong

Date: Oct. 24

Price: $400,000

Property description: 972-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath home on .15-acre lots 31-32 Crawford add to Steamboat. Sold for $330,000 in 2010.

2530 Flat Tops Ct.

Seller: Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows LLC

Buyer: Kurt Schueler and Brian Becker

Date: Oct. 24

Price: $205,000

Property description: lot 8 F2 Flat Tops at Wildhorse Meadows

38920 Main St., Milner

Seller: John Bryant Rogers

Buyer: Kolby C. Ginter

Date: Oct. 24

Price: $342,000

Property description: 1,508-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.5-bath home on .22-acre lots 10-12 Milner. Last sold for $272,500 in 2010.

40460 Harbor Pl.

Seller: Candy D. Granger

Buyer: Kevin P. Callahan and Caelen S. Cann

Date: Oct. 24

Price: $437,000

Property description: 1,452-square-foot, four-bedroom, 1.5-bath, with a covered porch on .23-acre lot 111 Steamboat II

54737 RCR 129, Clark

Seller: Caroline Gellrick

Buyer: Karen M. and Maurice P. Beauvais

Date: Oct. 24

Price: $105,000

Property description: 838-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.5-bath Glen Eden Townhome, Juniper. Last sold for $91,000 in 2016.

3456 Sunburst Ct.

Seller: Anne M. Duane

Buyer: Sarah Lynn Steneman

Date: Oct. 24

Price: $349,000

Property description: 1,098-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath Sunburst Townhome 24

2755 Abbey Road

Seller: Trevor W. Walz

Buyer: John Haslup, Aggie Haslup, Evana Stanonik, Thomas Nunn

Date: Oct. 25

Price: $502,511

Property description: 1,858-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath home on .19-acre lot 13 in West end Village. Last sold for $392,000 in 2009 lot 113 West End Village.

Seller: Richard and Sara Pezzoli

Buyer: Gerald and Bonnie Boyce Wilson

Date: Oct. 25

Price: $425,000

Property description: Mustang Run condo 4A

Seller: Sharon Finke and Daniel Goldreyer trusts

Buyer: Franky and Peter Voss

Date: Oct. 25

Price: $48,000

Property description: Quartershare interest in Steamboat Grand

Seller: Henry Cartan

Buyer: David and Diana Pinkley

Date: Oct. 25

Price: $155,000

Property description: Rural property in proximity to Elkhead Reservoir

33221 Wenatchi Trail

Seller: Robert Dowling

Buyer: Michael and Erica Kozer

Date: Oct. 25

Price: $365,000

Property description: Multi family tract 19, Horseback subdivision

127 Oak Ridge Circ.

Seller: Cool Mountain Condo LLC

Buyer: Timothy Walker, Charles Walker

Date: Oct. 25

Price: $175,000

Property description: 1,058-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, Sierra View condo 104. Last sold for $110,000 in 2013.

703 Lincoln

Seller: Noel C. and Christy M. Williams

Buyer: 350WColeman LLC

Date: Oct. 25

Price: $639,000

Property description: 1,057-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath Howelsen Place condo B308

2215 Storm Meadows Dr.

Seller: Mark Bruce Hollis

Buyer: MMHC 1 LLC

Date: Oct. 25

Price: $278,000

Property description: 859-square-foot, two-bedroom one-bath Storm Meadows Condo 21

549 E. Washington, Hayden

Seller: Jake and Alicia Doolin

Buyer: John Bryant Rogers

Date: Oct. 25

Price: $229,500

Property description: 1,404-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath on on .15-acre lots 1-2 Adair addition to Hayden

Seller: George and Gloria Fasciano

Buyer: Kenneth and Terese Manley

Date: Oct. 25

Price: $55,000

Property description: Quartershare interest in Steamboat Grand

Total sales: $15,365,000

Timeshare sales

Seller: Wyndham Vacation Resorts Inc

Buyer: Thomas F. and Lola Zimmerman Trust

Date: Oct. 24

Price: $67,027

Property description: interest in vacation timeshares in Village at Steamboat

Seller: Wyndham Vacation Resorts

Buyer: Sims family

Date: Oct. 25

Price: $103,708

Property description: interest in vacation timeshares in Village at Steamboat