Real estate transactions for July 28 through Aug. 3, 2017 | SteamboatToday.com

■ 20700 U.S Highway 40, Milner

Seller: William Yeik and Kenneth G. Martin

Buyer: Shelly Flot and Wes Gasner

Date: July 28

Price: $224,900

Property description: 945-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath single-family home with large steel garage on .6-acre lot in Milner

■ 223155 Silverado Road

Seller: Natalie Harris Storie Trust

Buyer: 4625 Trust No. 1

Date: July 28

Price: $761,000

Property description: Two residences: 5,365-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.5-bath home, and 1,698-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, with several garages on 181.74 acre Lone Tooth Trail

■ 730 Yampa St.

Seller: Raymond and Jeanne Buck

Buyer: Kori H. Dooley

Date: July 28

Price: $385,000

Property description: 1,151-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath unit B5 Residences of Old Town.

■ 1309 Robert E. Lee

Seller: James C. and Sharon Yannaccone

Buyer: Loris and Deborah Werner

Date: July 28

Price: $850,000

Property description: 2,770-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.5-bath single-family home on .37-acre lot 3 Greens Subdivision. Last sold for $625,000 in 2004.

■ 1780 Cornice Road

Seller: Eliza W. Yeager

Buyer: Kelli J. Root

Date: July 28

Price: $560,000

Property description: 1,996-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.5-bath unit A Cornice Townhome at Fairway Meadows

■ 1385 Sparta Plaza

Seller: Dylan Davidson and Carly Gmeiner

Buyer: Tina Louise Goar and Jerry Goar

Date: July 28

Price: $155,000

Property description: 584-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath unit 7 Rho, Walton Village. Last sold for $79,000 in 2012.

■ 1175 Bangtail Way

Seller: Melissa Jane Gower

Buyer: Rana Rojo Partners

Date: July 28

Price: $505,000

Property description: 1,141-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo 4122 Trailhead Lodge

■ Stagecoach

Seller: Bushy Crk Assoc.

Buyer: Agnes H. and Kennth O. Hill II

Date: July 28

Price: $48,990

Property description: Lot 32 Blackhorse at Stagecoach

■ 1483 Morgan Court

Seller: Robert and Kathleeen Hunchberger

Buyer: Richard L. Miller

Date: July 28

Price: $335,000

Property description: 961-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath unit 103 Villas at Walton Creek

■ 27320 Moonight Way

Seller: William Happ Eakins and Anne Marie Boler Eakins

Buyer: Kristofer Wuersching

Date: July 28

Price: $460,000

Property description: 1,884-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family home on lot 53 Steamboat II. Last sold for $342,500 in 2006.

■ Stagecoach

Seller: John R. and Scott C. Peterson

Buyer: Katrina Botelho

Date: July 28

Price: $31,000

Property description: Tract 38 Southshore

■ Rural property

Seller: David and Deborah Hunt Trust

Buyer: Bruce C. Logan Trust

Date: July 28

Price: $1,100,000

Property description: Rural property

■ 364 Santa Fe, Hayden

Seller: Russell A. and Ann K. Martin

Buyer: Gustavo A. and Ginnette L. Trujillo

Date: July 28

Price: $250,000

Property description: 1,803-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on .19-acre lot 20 Vista Verde Subdivision f2

■ 40548 Steamboat Drive

Seller: Penelope L. and Fred Heil

Buyer: William C. Seefelt

Date: July 31

Price: $530,000

Property description: 1,997-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.5-bath single-family home with large detached garage on .34-acre lot 96 Steamboat II. Last sold for $78,000 in 1984.

■ 27743 Silver Spurt St.

Seller: Alderman Family Trust

Buyer: Robert C. and Liana Jones

Date: July 31

Price: $705,000

Property description: 2,668-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2.5-bath single-family home with three-car garage on .39-acre lot 27 Silverview Estates f1. Sold for $649,000 in 2005 and $558,00 in 2014.

■ 1502 Blue Sage Drive

Seller: Robert C. and Liana Jones

Buyer: Ryan MacFarlane

Date: July 31

Price: $569,000

Property description: 1,723-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath lot A Willett Highlands Thm. Last sold for $485,000 in 2015

■ 61600 Lucky Camp Lane, N. Routt

Seller: Valerie Carrier

Buyer: Embury Etcetera Trust

Date: July 31

Price: $390,000

Property description: 35.26-acre Lucky Camp filing 4 replat

■ 2525 Cattle Kate Circle

Seller: Claude and Barbara Christiano

Buyer: Michael Christiano and Emily VanDyke

Date: July 31

Price: $205,000

Property description: 1,022-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo 4306 First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows. Last sold for $249,000 in 2011.

■ 170 N. Spruce, Hayden

Seller: Mike and Jacqueline Erceg Trust

Buyer: Luke and Heather Georgette Gibbon

Date: July 31

Price: $235,000

Property description: 1,466-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath single-family home on lots 16-18 Walker's first add to Hayden. Last sold for $200,000 in 2013.

■ 2160 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Erin Wolf

Buyer: Spencer J. Treanor

Date: July 31

Price: $345,000

Property description: 805-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath unit C-14 West Condos. Last sold for $499,900

■ 25940 Routt St., Phippsburg

Seller: James W. Harkness

Buyer: Logan Keith Shepherd

Date: July 31

Price: $192,000

Property description: Two dwellings: 378-square-foot, one-bedroom, no bath home built in 1911; two-bedroom, one-bath home built in 1911, on .17-acre lots 21-23 Phippsburg. Last sold for $182,000 in 2008.

■ 661 W. Washington Ave., Hayden

Seller: James and Jacqueline L. Stegmaier

Buyer: Samuel and Sarah McCloskey

Date: Aug. 1

Price: $210,000

Property description: 1,560-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.5-bath single family home on .18-acre blocks 18-20 first add W. Hayden Townsite

■ 564 Mesa Lane

Seller: Elizabeth Erin Hesse-Somerville

Buyer: Charles and Laura Shifflett

Date: Aug. 1

Price: $215,000

Property description: .3-acre lot 1 Hesse Subd. Last sold for $320,000 in 2007.

■ 2400 Ski Trail Lane

Seller: Jeannine C. Stauder

Buyer: Stephen W. and Kristal L. Eckley

Date: Aug. 1

Price: $421,000

Property description: 1m616-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath unit 104 Norwegian Log Condo. Last sold for $250,000 in 1997.

■ 3330 Columbine Drive

Seller: Steven M. Robin

Buyer: Scott and Elizabeth Howard

Date: Aug. 1

Price: $390,000

Property description: 1,070-square-foot, three-bdroom, two-bath unit 1005 Sunray Meadows. Last sold for $390,000 in 2007.

■ 795 Angels View Way

Seller: GCAM Steamboat

Buyer: Stein and Mona Halsnes

Date: Aug. 1

Price: $243,995,000

Property description: .15-acre lot 5 Barn Village.

■ 500 Anglers Drive

Seller: Kraig S. and Serina D. Clark

Buyer: Morgan Ashley Cox

Date: Aug. 1

Price: $437,500

Property description: 1,342-squae-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath unit 302 Sundance Ceek West condo. Last sold for $435,000 in 2006.

■ 1735 Latigo Loop

Seller: Wayne E. and Michael Ann Sowards

Buyer: Jared and Kellaine Sowards

Date: Aug. 1

Price: $465,000

Property description: 1,450-square-foot, two-bedroom plus loft, two-bath townhome North Lot Saddle Creek Townhomes. Last sold for $625,000 in 2008.

■ Routt County Road 51A

Seller: Daniel Martelli and Elizabeth Eriksen

Buyer: Steven J. Baginski

Date: Aug. 1

Price: $26,000

Property description: Hayden Airport Garages

■ 1175 Latigo Loop

Seller: Trailhead Lodge Financing, LLC

Buyer: Arroyos Partnership

Date: Aug. 1

Price: $230,000

Property description: 420-square-foot studio condo 31 Trailhead Lodge

■ 34620 N. Long Ridge Drive, Toponas

Seller: David W. Graebel

Buyer: WHG LLC

Date: Aug. 1

Price: $900,000

Property description: 4,940-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5.5-bath single-family log home built in 1986 on 36 acres.

■ 37325 Box Elder Lane, Hayden

Seller: Juels A. Carlson

Buyer: Zho Xingdi

Date: Aug. 1

Price: $36,000

Property description: 37.4-acre lot 12 Grassy Creek at Mount Harris

■ Seller: Michelle E. Richardson

Buyer: Thomas M. and Angela M. Maneotis

Date: Aug. 1

Price: $259,000

Property description: NA

■ 2300 Mount Werner Circle

Seller: Sally F. Ziegler

Buyer: Edjudicate LLC

Date: Aug. 2

Price: $37,000

Property description: alternating quarter share in Steamboat Grand.

■ 61066 Routt County Road 129, Hahn's Peak Village

Seller: Laurent and Isabelle Prezeau

Buyer: Carroll and Darren Zamzow

Date: Aug. 2

Price: $450,000

Property description: Prospector Place, 4-8-unit log apartment building on .5-acre lot 12 in Hahn's Peak Village. Last sold for $685,000 in 2009.

■ 3001 S. Lincoln Ave.

Seller: Warren Ranch Inc.

Buyer: Pinnacle Peak Investors LLC

Date: Aug. 2

Price: $4,000,000

Property description: 12,527-square-foot commercial building on 3.1-acre lot 4 Evergreen Subdiv. Last sold for 2.14 million in 2006.

■ 3320 Columbine Drive

Seller: Michael M. and Megan P. Clarke

Buyer: Mary Kathryn Fleming

Date: Aug. 2

Price: $390,000

Property description: 1,111-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath unit 1203 Sunray Meadows. Last sold for $285,900 in 2007.

■ 3448 Stone Lane

Seller: Marilyn Floyd

Buyer: Robin M. Livingston

Date: Aug. 2

Price: $389,000

Property description: 1,366-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.5-bath lot B Whitewood Townhomes at Stone Lane Meadows. Last sold for $330,000 in 2013.

■ 343 Mariposa Drive, Hayden

Seller: Yampa Valley Development Ltd.

Buyer: Snow White Carpet Cleaning

Date: Aug. 2

Price: $47,500

Property description: unbuilt .19-acre lot 63 Lake Village, Hayden

■ 1805 River Queen

Seller: Stephen Cerruti and Mary A. Vallery

Buyer: John K., Ann and Jordan J. Feldman

Date: Aug. 2

Price: $273,000

Property description: 834-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath Ridgecrest condo unit 204

■ Village Drive

Seller: Resort Land and Properties LLC

Buyer: Lodge at Steamboat Condo Assoc.

Date: Aug. 2

Price: $211,000

Property description: Lodge at STeamboat Clubhouse

■ 2525 Cattle Kate Circle

Seller: Wiggins Farms LLC

Buyer: Joseph A. and Mary S. Tamucci

Date: Aug. 2

Price: $329,000

Property description: 1,022-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath unit 4203 First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows.

■ 1805 River Queen

Seller: Elaine and Brent Stickrath

Buyer: James Allen and Suzanne E. Washburn

Date: Aug. 2

Price: $295,000

Property description: 1,267-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo 305 Ridgecrest.

■ 77 Hillside Drive

Seller: Colin R. Stoner Trust

Buyer: Philip Nicholas and Karen Nicholas trusts

Date: Aug. 3

Price: $920,000

Property description: 3,536-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.5-bath unit A Storm Ridge Townhomes. Sold for $620,000 in 2001.

■ 27970 Routt County Road 6D

Seller: Richard B. Galloway

Buyer: John F. and Nancy L. Visocky

Date: Aug. 3

Price: $200,000

Property description: Three-bedroom, two-bath single-famly home on five acres in Hinkle/George Exemption in rural Yampa. Last sold for $257,000 in 2007.

■ 146 Hill St.

Seller: Mendonca Family Trust

Buyer: Jennifer V. and Samuel T. Campbell

Date: Aug. 3

Price: $1,090,000

Property description: 2,310-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath single-family home .22-acre lots 27-29 Crawford add to Steamboat. Last sold for $863,500 in 2016

■ 1765 River Queen

Seller: Echo-Arch LLC

Buyer: Fergus P. and Catherine Thomas

Date: Aug. 3

Price: $780,000

Property description: Incline Vista Townhomes lot B

■ 1920 Bridge Lane

Seller: Megan Kemp Moore and Noreen Moore

Buyer: Karl and LIsa Holt Family Trust

Date: Aug. 3

Price: $510,000

Property description: 1,294-square-foot commercial condo and 1,011 multipurpose space Unit 14 Riverfront Park

■ Routt County Road 64

Seller: George and Beth Anderson

Buyer: Robert R. Cribbs

Date: Aug. 3

Price: $117,500

Property description:lot 25 Captain's Cove, Steamboat Lake

■ 1920 Ski Time Square

Seller: Joshua and April Sibson

Buyer: Steven Aguiar

Date: Aug. 3

Price: $445,000

Property description: 1,120-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo 505 Ski Time Square. Sold for $237,000 in 2015.

■ Stagecoach

Seller: Land Couple LLC

Buyer: Michael Gladfelter

Date: Aug. 3

Price: $3,250

Property description: lot 160 South Station

Total sales — $22,022,635

