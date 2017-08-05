Real estate transactions for July 28 through Aug. 3, 2017 | SteamboatToday.com

Real estate transactions for July 28 through Aug. 3, 2017
August 5, 2017
■ 20700 U.S Highway 40, Milner
Seller: William Yeik and Kenneth G. Martin
Buyer: Shelly Flot and Wes Gasner
Date: July 28
Price: $224,900
Property description: 945-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath single-family home with large steel garage on .6-acre lot in Milner
■ 223155 Silverado Road
Seller: Natalie Harris Storie Trust
Buyer: 4625 Trust No. 1
Date: July 28
Price: $761,000
Property description: Two residences: 5,365-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.5-bath home, and 1,698-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, with several garages on 181.74 acre Lone Tooth Trail
■ 730 Yampa St.
Seller: Raymond and Jeanne Buck
Buyer: Kori H. Dooley
Date: July 28
Price: $385,000
Property description: 1,151-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath unit B5 Residences of Old Town.
■ 1309 Robert E. Lee
Seller: James C. and Sharon Yannaccone
Buyer: Loris and Deborah Werner
Date: July 28
Price: $850,000
Property description: 2,770-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.5-bath single-family home on .37-acre lot 3 Greens Subdivision. Last sold for $625,000 in 2004.
■ 1780 Cornice Road
Seller: Eliza W. Yeager
Buyer: Kelli J. Root
Date: July 28
Price: $560,000
Property description: 1,996-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.5-bath unit A Cornice Townhome at Fairway Meadows
■ 1385 Sparta Plaza
Seller: Dylan Davidson and Carly Gmeiner
Buyer: Tina Louise Goar and Jerry Goar
Date: July 28
Price: $155,000
Property description: 584-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath unit 7 Rho, Walton Village. Last sold for $79,000 in 2012.
■ 1175 Bangtail Way
Seller: Melissa Jane Gower
Buyer: Rana Rojo Partners
Date: July 28
Price: $505,000
Property description: 1,141-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo 4122 Trailhead Lodge
■ Stagecoach
Seller: Bushy Crk Assoc.
Buyer: Agnes H. and Kennth O. Hill II
Date: July 28
Price: $48,990
Property description: Lot 32 Blackhorse at Stagecoach
■ 1483 Morgan Court
Seller: Robert and Kathleeen Hunchberger
Buyer: Richard L. Miller
Date: July 28
Price: $335,000
Property description: 961-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath unit 103 Villas at Walton Creek
■ 27320 Moonight Way
Seller: William Happ Eakins and Anne Marie Boler Eakins
Buyer: Kristofer Wuersching
Date: July 28
Price: $460,000
Property description: 1,884-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family home on lot 53 Steamboat II. Last sold for $342,500 in 2006.
■ Stagecoach
Seller: John R. and Scott C. Peterson
Buyer: Katrina Botelho
Date: July 28
Price: $31,000
Property description: Tract 38 Southshore
■ Rural property
Seller: David and Deborah Hunt Trust
Buyer: Bruce C. Logan Trust
Date: July 28
Price: $1,100,000
Property description: Rural property
■ 364 Santa Fe, Hayden
Seller: Russell A. and Ann K. Martin
Buyer: Gustavo A. and Ginnette L. Trujillo
Date: July 28
Price: $250,000
Property description: 1,803-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on .19-acre lot 20 Vista Verde Subdivision f2
■ 40548 Steamboat Drive
Seller: Penelope L. and Fred Heil
Buyer: William C. Seefelt
Date: July 31
Price: $530,000
Property description: 1,997-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.5-bath single-family home with large detached garage on .34-acre lot 96 Steamboat II. Last sold for $78,000 in 1984.
■ 27743 Silver Spurt St.
Seller: Alderman Family Trust
Buyer: Robert C. and Liana Jones
Date: July 31
Price: $705,000
Property description: 2,668-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2.5-bath single-family home with three-car garage on .39-acre lot 27 Silverview Estates f1. Sold for $649,000 in 2005 and $558,00 in 2014.
■ 1502 Blue Sage Drive
Seller: Robert C. and Liana Jones
Buyer: Ryan MacFarlane
Date: July 31
Price: $569,000
Property description: 1,723-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath lot A Willett Highlands Thm. Last sold for $485,000 in 2015
■ 61600 Lucky Camp Lane, N. Routt
Seller: Valerie Carrier
Buyer: Embury Etcetera Trust
Date: July 31
Price: $390,000
Property description: 35.26-acre Lucky Camp filing 4 replat
■ 2525 Cattle Kate Circle
Seller: Claude and Barbara Christiano
Buyer: Michael Christiano and Emily VanDyke
Date: July 31
Price: $205,000
Property description: 1,022-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo 4306 First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows. Last sold for $249,000 in 2011.
■ 170 N. Spruce, Hayden
Seller: Mike and Jacqueline Erceg Trust
Buyer: Luke and Heather Georgette Gibbon
Date: July 31
Price: $235,000
Property description: 1,466-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath single-family home on lots 16-18 Walker's first add to Hayden. Last sold for $200,000 in 2013.
■ 2160 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Erin Wolf
Buyer: Spencer J. Treanor
Date: July 31
Price: $345,000
Property description: 805-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath unit C-14 West Condos. Last sold for $499,900
■ 25940 Routt St., Phippsburg
Seller: James W. Harkness
Buyer: Logan Keith Shepherd
Date: July 31
Price: $192,000
Property description: Two dwellings: 378-square-foot, one-bedroom, no bath home built in 1911; two-bedroom, one-bath home built in 1911, on .17-acre lots 21-23 Phippsburg. Last sold for $182,000 in 2008.
■ 661 W. Washington Ave., Hayden
Seller: James and Jacqueline L. Stegmaier
Buyer: Samuel and Sarah McCloskey
Date: Aug. 1
Price: $210,000
Property description: 1,560-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.5-bath single family home on .18-acre blocks 18-20 first add W. Hayden Townsite
■ 564 Mesa Lane
Seller: Elizabeth Erin Hesse-Somerville
Buyer: Charles and Laura Shifflett
Date: Aug. 1
Price: $215,000
Property description: .3-acre lot 1 Hesse Subd. Last sold for $320,000 in 2007.
■ 2400 Ski Trail Lane
Seller: Jeannine C. Stauder
Buyer: Stephen W. and Kristal L. Eckley
Date: Aug. 1
Price: $421,000
Property description: 1m616-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath unit 104 Norwegian Log Condo. Last sold for $250,000 in 1997.
■ 3330 Columbine Drive
Seller: Steven M. Robin
Buyer: Scott and Elizabeth Howard
Date: Aug. 1
Price: $390,000
Property description: 1,070-square-foot, three-bdroom, two-bath unit 1005 Sunray Meadows. Last sold for $390,000 in 2007.
■ 795 Angels View Way
Seller: GCAM Steamboat
Buyer: Stein and Mona Halsnes
Date: Aug. 1
Price: $243,995,000
Property description: .15-acre lot 5 Barn Village.
■ 500 Anglers Drive
Seller: Kraig S. and Serina D. Clark
Buyer: Morgan Ashley Cox
Date: Aug. 1
Price: $437,500
Property description: 1,342-squae-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath unit 302 Sundance Ceek West condo. Last sold for $435,000 in 2006.
■ 1735 Latigo Loop
Seller: Wayne E. and Michael Ann Sowards
Buyer: Jared and Kellaine Sowards
Date: Aug. 1
Price: $465,000
Property description: 1,450-square-foot, two-bedroom plus loft, two-bath townhome North Lot Saddle Creek Townhomes. Last sold for $625,000 in 2008.
■ Routt County Road 51A
Seller: Daniel Martelli and Elizabeth Eriksen
Buyer: Steven J. Baginski
Date: Aug. 1
Price: $26,000
Property description: Hayden Airport Garages
■ 1175 Latigo Loop
Seller: Trailhead Lodge Financing, LLC
Buyer: Arroyos Partnership
Date: Aug. 1
Price: $230,000
Property description: 420-square-foot studio condo 31 Trailhead Lodge
■ 34620 N. Long Ridge Drive, Toponas
Seller: David W. Graebel
Buyer: WHG LLC
Date: Aug. 1
Price: $900,000
Property description: 4,940-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5.5-bath single-family log home built in 1986 on 36 acres.
■ 37325 Box Elder Lane, Hayden
Seller: Juels A. Carlson
Buyer: Zho Xingdi
Date: Aug. 1
Price: $36,000
Property description: 37.4-acre lot 12 Grassy Creek at Mount Harris
■ Seller: Michelle E. Richardson
Buyer: Thomas M. and Angela M. Maneotis
Date: Aug. 1
Price: $259,000
Property description: NA
■ 2300 Mount Werner Circle
Seller: Sally F. Ziegler
Buyer: Edjudicate LLC
Date: Aug. 2
Price: $37,000
Property description: alternating quarter share in Steamboat Grand.
■ 61066 Routt County Road 129, Hahn's Peak Village
Seller: Laurent and Isabelle Prezeau
Buyer: Carroll and Darren Zamzow
Date: Aug. 2
Price: $450,000
Property description: Prospector Place, 4-8-unit log apartment building on .5-acre lot 12 in Hahn's Peak Village. Last sold for $685,000 in 2009.
■ 3001 S. Lincoln Ave.
Seller: Warren Ranch Inc.
Buyer: Pinnacle Peak Investors LLC
Date: Aug. 2
Price: $4,000,000
Property description: 12,527-square-foot commercial building on 3.1-acre lot 4 Evergreen Subdiv. Last sold for 2.14 million in 2006.
■ 3320 Columbine Drive
Seller: Michael M. and Megan P. Clarke
Buyer: Mary Kathryn Fleming
Date: Aug. 2
Price: $390,000
Property description: 1,111-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath unit 1203 Sunray Meadows. Last sold for $285,900 in 2007.
■ 3448 Stone Lane
Seller: Marilyn Floyd
Buyer: Robin M. Livingston
Date: Aug. 2
Price: $389,000
Property description: 1,366-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.5-bath lot B Whitewood Townhomes at Stone Lane Meadows. Last sold for $330,000 in 2013.
■ 343 Mariposa Drive, Hayden
Seller: Yampa Valley Development Ltd.
Buyer: Snow White Carpet Cleaning
Date: Aug. 2
Price: $47,500
Property description: unbuilt .19-acre lot 63 Lake Village, Hayden
■ 1805 River Queen
Seller: Stephen Cerruti and Mary A. Vallery
Buyer: John K., Ann and Jordan J. Feldman
Date: Aug. 2
Price: $273,000
Property description: 834-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath Ridgecrest condo unit 204
■ Village Drive
Seller: Resort Land and Properties LLC
Buyer: Lodge at Steamboat Condo Assoc.
Date: Aug. 2
Price: $211,000
Property description: Lodge at STeamboat Clubhouse
■ 2525 Cattle Kate Circle
Seller: Wiggins Farms LLC
Buyer: Joseph A. and Mary S. Tamucci
Date: Aug. 2
Price: $329,000
Property description: 1,022-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath unit 4203 First Tracks at Wildhorse Meadows.
■ 1805 River Queen
Seller: Elaine and Brent Stickrath
Buyer: James Allen and Suzanne E. Washburn
Date: Aug. 2
Price: $295,000
Property description: 1,267-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo 305 Ridgecrest.
■ 77 Hillside Drive
Seller: Colin R. Stoner Trust
Buyer: Philip Nicholas and Karen Nicholas trusts
Date: Aug. 3
Price: $920,000
Property description: 3,536-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.5-bath unit A Storm Ridge Townhomes. Sold for $620,000 in 2001.
■ 27970 Routt County Road 6D
Seller: Richard B. Galloway
Buyer: John F. and Nancy L. Visocky
Date: Aug. 3
Price: $200,000
Property description: Three-bedroom, two-bath single-famly home on five acres in Hinkle/George Exemption in rural Yampa. Last sold for $257,000 in 2007.
■ 146 Hill St.
Seller: Mendonca Family Trust
Buyer: Jennifer V. and Samuel T. Campbell
Date: Aug. 3
Price: $1,090,000
Property description: 2,310-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath single-family home .22-acre lots 27-29 Crawford add to Steamboat. Last sold for $863,500 in 2016
■ 1765 River Queen
Seller: Echo-Arch LLC
Buyer: Fergus P. and Catherine Thomas
Date: Aug. 3
Price: $780,000
Property description: Incline Vista Townhomes lot B
■ 1920 Bridge Lane
Seller: Megan Kemp Moore and Noreen Moore
Buyer: Karl and LIsa Holt Family Trust
Date: Aug. 3
Price: $510,000
Property description: 1,294-square-foot commercial condo and 1,011 multipurpose space Unit 14 Riverfront Park
■ Routt County Road 64
Seller: George and Beth Anderson
Buyer: Robert R. Cribbs
Date: Aug. 3
Price: $117,500
Property description:lot 25 Captain's Cove, Steamboat Lake
■ 1920 Ski Time Square
Seller: Joshua and April Sibson
Buyer: Steven Aguiar
Date: Aug. 3
Price: $445,000
Property description: 1,120-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo 505 Ski Time Square. Sold for $237,000 in 2015.
■ Stagecoach
Seller: Land Couple LLC
Buyer: Michael Gladfelter
Date: Aug. 3
Price: $3,250
Property description: lot 160 South Station
Total sales — $22,022,635
