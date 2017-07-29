Real estate transactions for July 21 through 28 | SteamboatToday.com

Real estate transactions for July 21 through 28
July 29, 2017
■ 29680 Elk View Drive
Seller: Bruce and Dorothy L. LIndahl
Buyer: Britany Summer Cason
Date: July 21
Price: $680,000
Property description: 1,996-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath lot 11 Elk River Estate
■ 1600 Cornice Court
Seller: Mark E. and Kimberly Folkestad
Buyer: 1600 Cornice Ct. LLC
Date: July 21
Price: $1,545,000
Property description: 4,189-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4.5-bath lot A, Par 5 Townhomes
■ 27433 Brandon Circle
Seller: David and Kelly Ornberg
Buyer: Roberta J. and Robert L. Rundell
Date: July 21
Price: $639,000
Property description: 2,228-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.5-bath single-family home on .2-acre lot 78 Heritage Park. Previous sales $606,000 in 2006 and $396,000 in 2004.
■ 818 Dougherty Road
Seller: David E. and Jill Ruppel
Buyer: Courtney Dean and Thomas Miacheel Savage II
Date: July 21
Price: $535,000
Property description: 1,944-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.5-bath, lot 2 River Place. Last sold for $549,000 in 2006.
■ 332 Coronado
Seller: Ronald E. and Janet M. Sampson
Buyer: Benjamin S. Campbell
Date: July 24
Price: $151,500
Property description: 1,280-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.5-bath unit 332 Vista Verde Townhome. Last sold for $130,000 in 2011.
■ 551 E. Washington
Seller: Vance Lowe
Buyer: Jon McGrady and Molly Wasko
Date: July 24
Price: $250,000
Property description: 1,280-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on .15-acre lot 3-4 Adair Add to Hayden.
■ 25085 Aspen Way, Hahn's Peak Village
Seller: Nicholas Walmer
Buyer: Nancy Jane Spooner
Date: July 24
Price: $74,900
Property description: .6-acre lot 18 Hahn's Peak.
■ 27328 Winchester Court
Seller: Brooks Land Holdings
Buyer: Jerry and Sandra Schwindy
Date: July 24
Price: $235,000
Property description: .41-acre lot 125 Silverview Estates. Last sold for $260,000 in 2008.
■ 35 Butcherknife Alley
Seller: Susan R. Holland
Buyer: Kristen Burnett and John Lyle Hargraves
Date: July 24
Price: $519,000
Property description: 1,440-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on .15-acre lot 24/25 Crawford add to Steamboat. Last sold for $350,000 in 2005.
■ 20 Balsam Court
Seller: Kurt Lawrence and Andrea Elizabeth Kruse
Buyer: Rita A. Farrell
Date: July 24
Price: $285,000
Property description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath Balsam 20, Whistler Village Townhomes. Last sold for $264,000 in 2015
■ 2525 Village Drive
Seller: Lorraine A. and David J. Monk
Buyer: Curtis J. Thompson
Date: July 24
Price: $762,500
Property description: 2,106-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath condo 5B at The Highmark
■ 30331 Sagebrush Trail, Stagecoach
Seller: Christopher Reardon
Buyer: Scott Hummer
Date: July 24
Price: $228,000
Property description: 1,465-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.5-bath lot 15 Eagles Nest Townhome, Stagecoach. Last sold for $135,000 in 2014.
■ 21456 Fifth Ave.
Seller: Katherine C. Olsen
Buyer: Elizabeth Graham and Jonathan Beam
Date: July 25
Price: $278,500
Property description: 1,904-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on lots 31/33 Phippsburg
■ 57730 Longfellow Way
Seller: Rondi Bowlin and Mark Gill
Buyer: Michael S. and Jamie T. Steinert
Date: June 25
Price: $62,000
Property description: unbuilt .85-acre lot 47 Steamboat Lakes Subdiv.
■ 28750 Valley View Lane
Seller: Michael W. and Susan G. Stanton
Buyer: Shelly A. Scherer
Date: June 25
Price: $250,000
Property description: 15.36-acre lot 39 Blacktail Mtn. Estates
■ Walton Village Condominiums
Seller: Carol J. Warner
Buyer: Nelly Huaman Vidalon
Date: July 25
Price: $141,000
Property description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath Walton Village condo 13, Gamma Bldg.
■ 2305 Apres Ski Way
Seller: Eric T. Small
Buyer: Victoria LLC
Date: June 25
Price: $316,500
Property description: 1,310-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath unit 225 Phoenix at Steamboat
■ 26660 Neptune Place, Steamboat Lake
Seller: Dave and Carol Peregoy
Buyer: MarkBond
Date: June 25
Price: $90,000
Property description: 1.91-acre lot 252 Steamboat Lake Subdiv
■ 28605 Meadow Brook Drive
Seller: Christine McCue Daly
Buyer: Yancey Rushton
Date: July 25
Price: $520,000
Property description: 39.45-acre lot 16 Big Valley Ranch. Last sold for $76,000 in 1992.
■ Stagecoach
Seller: Stephanie K. Fairchild
Buyer: Postrider Trail LLC
Date: June 27
Price: $30,000
Property description: lot 8, Neighborhoods at Young's Peak
■ 2700 Eagleridge Drive
Seller: Marcella L. Brown Trust
Buyer: Mary and Alan Sekowski
Date: June 27
Price: $305,000
Property description: 1,086-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath Terraces Condominium N31 North Tower
■ 770 Majestic Circle
Seller: CHD LLC
Buyer: Berlet Properties LLC
Date: June 27
Price: $605,000
Property description: 2,467-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath number 10 Majestic Valley Townhomes
■ 29275 Routt County Road 179
Seller: Georgia A. Smith
Buyer: Wesley D. Good
Date: June 27
Price: $142,500
Property description: 14.67-acres grazing land lot 10 Crawford Ranch
■ 405 Meadow Brook Court, Hayden
Seller: Scott R. and Kristen L. Rolston
Buyer: John Douglas Fails and Rebecca Leigh Carrera
Date: June 27
Price: $284,000
Property description: .17-acre lot 16 Golden Meadows. Last sold for $237,500 in 2016.
■ 885 West Hillside Court
Seller: Victoria A. Roberts
Buyer: Blue Rhino Investments
Date: June 27
Price: $465,000
Property description: 1,384-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single family home with one-car garage on .41-acre lot lot 15 Hillside Subdivision.
Total sales — $9,394,400
Visit SteamboatHomefinder.com for more real estate news, home listings and more