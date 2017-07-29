Real estate transactions for July 21 through 28 | SteamboatToday.com

■ 29680 Elk View Drive

Seller: Bruce and Dorothy L. LIndahl

Buyer: Britany Summer Cason

Date: July 21

Price: $680,000

Property description: 1,996-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath lot 11 Elk River Estate

■ 1600 Cornice Court

Seller: Mark E. and Kimberly Folkestad

Buyer: 1600 Cornice Ct. LLC

Date: July 21

Price: $1,545,000

Property description: 4,189-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4.5-bath lot A, Par 5 Townhomes

■ 27433 Brandon Circle

Seller: David and Kelly Ornberg

Buyer: Roberta J. and Robert L. Rundell

Date: July 21

Price: $639,000

Property description: 2,228-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.5-bath single-family home on .2-acre lot 78 Heritage Park. Previous sales $606,000 in 2006 and $396,000 in 2004.

■ 818 Dougherty Road

Seller: David E. and Jill Ruppel

Buyer: Courtney Dean and Thomas Miacheel Savage II

Date: July 21

Price: $535,000

Property description: 1,944-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.5-bath, lot 2 River Place. Last sold for $549,000 in 2006.

■ 332 Coronado

Seller: Ronald E. and Janet M. Sampson

Buyer: Benjamin S. Campbell

Date: July 24

Price: $151,500

Property description: 1,280-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.5-bath unit 332 Vista Verde Townhome. Last sold for $130,000 in 2011.

■ 551 E. Washington

Seller: Vance Lowe

Buyer: Jon McGrady and Molly Wasko

Date: July 24

Price: $250,000

Property description: 1,280-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on .15-acre lot 3-4 Adair Add to Hayden.

■ 25085 Aspen Way, Hahn's Peak Village

Seller: Nicholas Walmer

Buyer: Nancy Jane Spooner

Date: July 24

Price: $74,900

Property description: .6-acre lot 18 Hahn's Peak.

■ 27328 Winchester Court

Seller: Brooks Land Holdings

Buyer: Jerry and Sandra Schwindy

Date: July 24

Price: $235,000

Property description: .41-acre lot 125 Silverview Estates. Last sold for $260,000 in 2008.

■ 35 Butcherknife Alley

Seller: Susan R. Holland

Buyer: Kristen Burnett and John Lyle Hargraves

Date: July 24

Price: $519,000

Property description: 1,440-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on .15-acre lot 24/25 Crawford add to Steamboat. Last sold for $350,000 in 2005.

■ 20 Balsam Court

Seller: Kurt Lawrence and Andrea Elizabeth Kruse

Buyer: Rita A. Farrell

Date: July 24

Price: $285,000

Property description: 968-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath Balsam 20, Whistler Village Townhomes. Last sold for $264,000 in 2015

■ 2525 Village Drive

Seller: Lorraine A. and David J. Monk

Buyer: Curtis J. Thompson

Date: July 24

Price: $762,500

Property description: 2,106-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath condo 5B at The Highmark

■ 30331 Sagebrush Trail, Stagecoach

Seller: Christopher Reardon

Buyer: Scott Hummer

Date: July 24

Price: $228,000

Property description: 1,465-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.5-bath lot 15 Eagles Nest Townhome, Stagecoach. Last sold for $135,000 in 2014.

■ 21456 Fifth Ave.

Seller: Katherine C. Olsen

Buyer: Elizabeth Graham and Jonathan Beam

Date: July 25

Price: $278,500

Property description: 1,904-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath single-family home on lots 31/33 Phippsburg

■ 57730 Longfellow Way

Seller: Rondi Bowlin and Mark Gill

Buyer: Michael S. and Jamie T. Steinert

Date: June 25

Price: $62,000

Property description: unbuilt .85-acre lot 47 Steamboat Lakes Subdiv.

■ 28750 Valley View Lane

Seller: Michael W. and Susan G. Stanton

Buyer: Shelly A. Scherer

Date: June 25

Price: $250,000

Property description: 15.36-acre lot 39 Blacktail Mtn. Estates

■ Walton Village Condominiums

Seller: Carol J. Warner

Buyer: Nelly Huaman Vidalon

Date: July 25

Price: $141,000

Property description: 565-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath Walton Village condo 13, Gamma Bldg.

■ 2305 Apres Ski Way

Seller: Eric T. Small

Buyer: Victoria LLC

Date: June 25

Price: $316,500

Property description: 1,310-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath unit 225 Phoenix at Steamboat

■ 26660 Neptune Place, Steamboat Lake

Seller: Dave and Carol Peregoy

Buyer: MarkBond

Date: June 25

Price: $90,000

Property description: 1.91-acre lot 252 Steamboat Lake Subdiv

■ 28605 Meadow Brook Drive

Seller: Christine McCue Daly

Buyer: Yancey Rushton

Date: July 25

Price: $520,000

Property description: 39.45-acre lot 16 Big Valley Ranch. Last sold for $76,000 in 1992.

■ Stagecoach

Seller: Stephanie K. Fairchild

Buyer: Postrider Trail LLC

Date: June 27

Price: $30,000

Property description: lot 8, Neighborhoods at Young's Peak

■ 2700 Eagleridge Drive

Seller: Marcella L. Brown Trust

Buyer: Mary and Alan Sekowski

Date: June 27

Price: $305,000

Property description: 1,086-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath Terraces Condominium N31 North Tower

■ 770 Majestic Circle

Seller: CHD LLC

Buyer: Berlet Properties LLC

Date: June 27

Price: $605,000

Property description: 2,467-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath number 10 Majestic Valley Townhomes

■ 29275 Routt County Road 179

Seller: Georgia A. Smith

Buyer: Wesley D. Good

Date: June 27

Price: $142,500

Property description: 14.67-acres grazing land lot 10 Crawford Ranch

■ 405 Meadow Brook Court, Hayden

Seller: Scott R. and Kristen L. Rolston

Buyer: John Douglas Fails and Rebecca Leigh Carrera

Date: June 27

Price: $284,000

Property description: .17-acre lot 16 Golden Meadows. Last sold for $237,500 in 2016.

■ 885 West Hillside Court

Seller: Victoria A. Roberts

Buyer: Blue Rhino Investments

Date: June 27

Price: $465,000

Property description: 1,384-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath single family home with one-car garage on .41-acre lot lot 15 Hillside Subdivision.

Total sales — $9,394,400

Visit SteamboatHomefinder.com for more real estate news, home listings and more