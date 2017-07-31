Raccoon chases person: The Record for Sunday, July 30, 2017 | SteamboatToday.com

Sunday, July 30, 2017

12:54 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a fight at a hotel in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle. It was actually a drunken man who had fallen down.

12:59 a.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a person who possibly overdosed in the 6800 block of Routt County Road 65.

1:43 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken person in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue. The person was given a ride home.

2:11 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a drunken person at Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue. Police found the person walking home.

4:50 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a dead raccoon at Riverside Plaza and Lincoln Avenue.

12:31 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a liquor store in the 2400 block of Lincoln Avenue. Someone was being confrontational about a previous dog complaint.

1:35 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a person being chased by a raccoon at West Lincoln Park. The raccoon could not be located.

3:05 p.m. Officers were called to a report of shoplifting at a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. Two people were issued summonses to appear in court.

4:57 p.m. Officers were called to a classified ad that was a scam.

5:48 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a man giving marijuana to minors at the base of the Steamboat Ski Area. The 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and unlawful distribution of marijuana.

7:52 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a disturbance in the first block of Anglers Drive. A person was arrested for violating a protection order.

9:14 p.m. Officers were called to a report of shoplifting at a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. Two people were issued summonses to appear in court.

9:22 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a loud party in the 400 block of Blue Sage Circle. They quieted down.

11:15 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a neighboring hotel room with a loud television. The volume was turned down.

11:54 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help with a crash in the 37600 block of Routt County Road 179.