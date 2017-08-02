Power outage affects west Steamboat, Strawberry Park | SteamboatToday.com

West Steamboat Springs and Strawberry Park experienced a short power outage Wednesday afternoon when a contractor bored into an electrical line near the Bob Adams Airport.

According to Yampa Valley Electric Association spokesperson Tammi Stickland, the outage affected 2,300 customers.

Strickland said a non-YVEA contractor was working near the airport when crews bored into a power line near the airport substation. She said the outage was not associated with the construction work at the Elk River Road and U.S. Highway 40 intersection.

Power for customers in the West Steamboat Springs area was restored around 3:30 p.m. Strawberry Park customers had their power back on by 4:04 p.m., Strickland said.