Possible mountain lion screams caught on tape by Summit County visitor | SteamboatToday.com

On a visit to Summit County July 18, Missouri resident Aaron Shoemaker recorded an interesting video in Keystone.

"During a visit to the Keystone, Colorado area, I visited a beaver pond with just about every night," Shoemaker writes."One evening a friend and I were just about to leave when some locals arrived and a discussion began. After a few minutes of conversation, we abruptly paused as we heard mountain lion scream multiple times. We then saw a deer come bounding out of the woods and about 10 minutes later heard the mountain lion again."