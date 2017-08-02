Possible gunshots: The Record for Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017 | SteamboatToday.com

Possible gunshots: The Record for Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017
August 2, 2017
Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017
1:08 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a drunken person in the 2200 block of Après Ski Way.
10:27 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a theft in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue.
10:52 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a theft at Lincoln Avenue and 13th Street.
2:41 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a person who fell in the 300 block of South Shelton Lane.
4:21 p.m. Officers were called to a report of threats in the 2200 block of Elk River Road.
6:21 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a person who fell at Skyview Lane and Whistler Road.
9:52 p.m. Officers were called to a report of possible gunshots in Gondola Square.