Possible gunshots: The Record for Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017 | SteamboatToday.com

Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017

1:08 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a drunken person in the 2200 block of Après Ski Way.

10:27 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a theft in the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue.

10:52 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a theft at Lincoln Avenue and 13th Street.

2:41 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to help a person who fell in the 300 block of South Shelton Lane.

4:21 p.m. Officers were called to a report of threats in the 2200 block of Elk River Road.

6:21 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a person who fell at Skyview Lane and Whistler Road.

9:52 p.m. Officers were called to a report of possible gunshots in Gondola Square.