Possible burglary: The Record for Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017

12:12 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to help a person who overdosed in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

1:02 a.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help a person who was bleeding in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.

3:05 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a car that almost hit something at Elk River Road and Lincoln Avenue. The car was located but was unattended.

8:33 a.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to help with a gas leak in the 900 block of Weiss Drive.

1:32 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a business that had a weird altercation related to method of payment in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue. The person paid and left.

2:55 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a possible burglary in the 3000 block of Mountaineer Circle. A homeowner was remotely monitoring the home security and believed someone was inside. It was window cleaners who had to enter the home to secure screens.

8:14 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue members were called to search for a hunter on Rabbit Ears Pass. The hunter got separated from his horse, which had all his gear. The hunter was located.

8:32 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drug violation at Colorado Mountain College. A student was cited for underage possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

9:37 p.m. Officers were called to a report of loud music in the 1500 block of Shadow Run Frontage. It was an ongoing issue, and the resident was issued a citation for disturbing the quiet enjoyment of the home.

11:22 p.m. Officers were called to a report of a drug violation at Colorado Mountain College. A student was cited for possession alcohol and paraphernalia.