Portion of Elk River Road closed for 3 weeks beginning Tuesday, full intersection closed Monday night | SteamboatToday.com

Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1, Elk River Road south of U.S. Highway 40 and to Curve Plaza will be closed for three weeks as Colorado Department of Transportation contractor Flatiron Construction continues to reconstruct the Elk River Road/U.S. Highway 40 intersection.

Reconstruction of this portion of Elk River Road will produce a dedicated left-turn lane for northbound Elk River Road and facilitate drainage improvements.

Travelers will use Shield Drive and Curve Court as a detour route.

The full closure of Elk River Road during reconstruction south of the intersection with U.S. 40 will reduce the duration of work in this area from six weeks to three weeks, mitigating the impact of construction on businesses and the traveling public.

Crews will be able to complete work in a closed construction zone, avoiding potential safety hazards.

The closure will lead to reduced rush hour traffic by extending “green” time on U.S. 40.

Full intersection closure Monday night

Additionally, the intersection of Elk River Road and U.S. Highway 40 will be completely closed to traffic from 10 p.m. Monday, July 31 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, Aug 1.

This closure will enable crews to restripe the intersection to open the new right-turn lane from northbound Elk River Road to westbound U.S. 40. Southbound travelers on Elk River Road wanting to access downtown will detour onto Downhill Drive, then onto eastbound U. S. 40, then Shield Drive onto Curve Court. Those wanting to head north on Elk River Road from downtown will use this detour route in reverse.

To stay up to date on project details and impacts, sign up to receive updates by visiting the project website. The project information line is 970-819-3558.