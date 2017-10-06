 Poor bathrooms habits cause for patrol: The Record for Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 | SteamboatToday.com

The Record

9:10 a.m. Routt County Sheriff's Office deputies and Hayden police officers were called to a report of a burglary at the kitchen building in Dry Creek Park. About $50 worth of Mike's Hard Lemonade and other alcohol was missing from the kitchen. Police arrested two men on suspicion of second-degree burglary after they were found with empty alcohol bottles in the area that matched the kinds that were missing.

9:32 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of someone urinating in public in the 800 block of Crawford Avenue. Police patrolled the area but could not find the person.

10:12 a.m. Officers were called to a report of someone who was bitten by a dog in the 1300 block of Sparta Plaza.

12:49 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue emergency responders were called to a report of a four-year-old boy named Brantley who had climbed up too high on a piece of playground equipment and couldn't get down at Howelsen Hill. The fire chief was the first person to arrive, but the boy wanted to wait for a fire engine to help him get down. Firefighters used a ladder to help the boy get down safely.

9:36 p.m. Officers were called to a report of someone in the 200 block of Hill Street who thinks their Xbox gaming system was hacked, resulting in lots of unauthorized credit card charges.

