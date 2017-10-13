Police investigating report of credit card skimming devices at gas station: The Record for Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017

Thursday, Oct. 12

10:19 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a report of a suspicious incident at the Western Convenience gas station in the 500 block of South Lincoln Avenue. A state inspector found what were suspected to be some skimming devices designed to steal credit card information on some gas pumps. No further information was available Friday, but officers were expected to have more details on Monday.

10:45 a.m. Emergency responders in Oak Creek were called to a propane gas leak outside of Soroco High School.

10:56 a.m. Officers were called to a report of someone who had a day planner, money and a credit card taken from their truck while it was parked on 11th Street.

11:55 a.m. Officers were called to a report of a bike that was found on the banks of the Yampa River near Fetcher Park.

2:36 p.m. Officers were called to a report of someone in Steamboat being harassed on social media.

6 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue emergency responders were called to a report of a semi-trailer rollover on U.S. Highway 40 on Rabbit Ears Pass. The truck carrying lumber spilled its load and also leaked fuel. There were no injuries associated with the crash.

8:59 p.m. Officers were called to a disturbance at a hotel pool in the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle. Someone's dog was reportedly in the pool area causing problems for other guests.