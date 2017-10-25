Pilot makes emergency landing Tuesday night in Gypsum field; plane comes to rest upside-down

The pilot of a single-engine plane made an emergency landing in a field near Gypsum Creek Road at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, with the plane coming to rest on its roof. The pilot and his passenger sustained only minor injuries, according to a news release from Eagle County.

The pilot told emergency responders that he was attempting to land at nearby Eagle County Regional Airport when the plane lost power. He found an open field in which to land the plane, a 1979 Cessna Centurion that is based out of Eagle. According to Federal Aviation Administration records, the plane is registered to Eagle resident Glen Ewing.

Agencies that responded to the crash include Gypsum Fire Protection District, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle County Paramedics, Eagle County Regional Airport, and Vail Public Safety and Communications Center.