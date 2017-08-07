Pickup rollover near Hayden sends several to Craig hospital | SteamboatToday.com

A vehicle rollover on U.S. Highway 40 sent several people to the hospital in Craig Saturday night.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. Saturday near mile marker 104 west of Hayden when a Dodge Ram pickup truck believed to be headed eastbound veered right off the highway and rolled over two-and-a-half times.

Members of leading agency Colorado State Patrol believe water on the road from the rain may have been a factor in the accident.

Officials said they believe there were six parties involved, two of whom were ejected from the truck and may have sustained injuries.

Parties involved were taken to Memorial Regional Health in Craig by MRH and West Routt ambulances.

Also responding to the accident were Hayden Police Department, Routt County Sheriff's Office, West Routt Fire District and Craig Fire/Rescue.

State Patrol has not yet released names of those involved.