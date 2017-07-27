Petis Law Community Impact Foundation to host inaugural Scavenger Hunt this weekend | SteamboatToday.com

Local attorneys Lisel and Geoff Petis said their goal is to leave the community in a better place than they found it. which is why they started the Petis Law Community Impact Foundation, the nonprofit organization which is funded with a percentage of what the Petis Law Firm and aims to benefit worthy causes.

This year marks the second annual community event the couple has hosted, but this year, they have added a 24-hour Scavenger Hunt to the mix.

From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today, registration for the Scavenger Hunt will take place at the Chief Theater, with a cost of $25 (children younger than age 5 are free). The first 50 entries will receive an FLCIF gift bag.

According to Geoff Petis, the idea behind the hunt is to allot 24 hours for participants to complete as many tasks as they can, with the winning teams receiving a chance to win prizes. He said 100 tasks would be included that involve a variety of nonprofits. The way they will tell if a task has been completed, he said, is each participant will be given a bowtie and will have to take a photo with the bowtie following completion of each task.

At 5:30 p.m. Saturday, the Community Dinner Event will feature a pig roast, farm-to-table dinner, marking the end of the Scavenger Hunt. The pig roast will be held at 26575 Routt County Road 33A and will include live music from “80 Grit.” Cost for the dinner is $35 (children younger than age 5 are free).