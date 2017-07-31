Paul Potyen: Traffic ‘over the top’ | SteamboatToday.com

I’d like to add my voice to the issue of traffic congestion. Apparently, I am not alone in my view that, in terms of traffic, enough is enough. I have already expressed my views about this to the Chamber of Commerce, and I feel the need to make my opinions known to the Pilot as well.

Enough is enough! The traffic situation is over the top for a town this size, and I’ve heard very little discussion about the resulting traffic that will result from the construction of a west Steamboat annexation by Brynn Grey, which will only make the traffic worse.

If this community is in agreement that we need to provide more housing, I would much prefer low-impact housing wherever possible within the city limits. One such example is a planned construction of low-cost small houses to be built on the west side of Brooklyn. This project provides affordable housing within walking distance to downtown.

If we are committed to providing more housing, let’s do it with as little impact as possible. And, if we are committed to promoting this town as a tourist destination, I’d like to see it done with close attention paid to how it will affect the already congested traffic situation.

Finally, I’d like to see more communication among those who are committed to bringing more tourists (and more traffic) into our town.

Paul Potyen

