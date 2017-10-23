Park renamed to honor Hayden’s first female mayor

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A park along Hayden's main drag, which was simply known for many years as the Main Street Park, now bears the name of the woman who was instrumental in establishing it.

By proclamation, the Hayden Town Board has changed the name of Main Street Park to the Joyce Cless Memorial Park.

Cless, who was the town's first female mayor, passed away in March in Arizona after a short illness.

She moved to Hayden in 1967 and was appointed to the board of trustees to fill a vacancy in 1987.

Cless served as mayor pro-tem before the board appointed her mayor.

"She was great," said Mayor Jim Haskins, who served with Cless on the council. "She was what I would call a cooler head on the council."

When the opportunity arose to create the park, Cless was instrumental in negotiating for the purchase of the lots.

Haskins said the town lacked a park that was in the central part of the town.

The negotiations were finalized in 1991, and the existing run-down buildings were demolished.

"Whereas parks are fundamental to the environmental well-being of our community, Joyce Cless contributed to the well-being of our community," the proclamation states.

Haskins said the town contributed about $40,000 toward the construction of the park, which has a restroom and interpretive panels.

The park’s original name came in 1995 after a naming contest was held at Hayden Valley Elementary School.

Susan Wood's first grade class submitted the winning name of Main Street Park.

To reach Matt Stensland, call 970-871-4247, email mstensland@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @SBTStensland.