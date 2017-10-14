Palisade no match for streaking Steamboat volleyball

The Steamboat Springs High School volleyball team went on the road Saturday and showed just how much things have changed for the squad in the past few weeks.

Late last month, the team was lingering winless at the bottom of the Western Slope League.

Saturday, the Sailors beat the top team in the league in its home gym, and they did it in convincing fashion. Steamboat blasted Palisade, 25-17, 25-19, 25-20.

The squad was excited Thursday when it bested rival Battle Mountain in Steamboat. Saturday may have been an even bigger step. The win against Palisade avenges a loss to the same squad three weeks ago, also a three-set sweep. It was the fourth consecutive league win for the Sailors who've risen from the cellar to become a factor in the Western Slope race.

"It was really big," coach Wendy Hall said. "To get them today was a pretty darn big accomplishment for our girls, and to do it in three on top of that, that was a great win for us and a great day."

Hall said her team didn't do it with an overwhelming offensive performance. Rather it was a steady approach that did the job. Anna Allsberry racked up 13 kills and Micah Feeley six, but the story was more in points saved throughout the day, and that those saves led to enough Palisade errors.

"We outlasted today. They made more mistakes," Hall said. "We for sure found the floor a few times, but we didn't overpower them by any means. We kept a lot of balls in play and they ended up making a mistake of them. We tightened our errors in every category from the first time we saw them."

The improvement, Hall said, has been up and down the roster, but she singled a few players, including libero Wyleigh Myers, setter Abi Berlet and Hannah McCreight.

"Wyleigh, she's all of the sudden really gained some confidence in herself. She's always had the athleticism and is very quick footed, but the more she plays, the better she's getting," Hall said. "Abi is healthier than she's been in a while. Between those two players, they're touching the ball half the time we have it. Then, Hannah, she's coming in for three rotations and she's started to pass much better and she's reading the defense a lot better. Everyone, honestly, is playing better."

The win lifts Steamboat to 8-9 on the season and 4-4 in the league. Next up is a non-league 6:30 p.m. game Monday at home against Moffat County.

