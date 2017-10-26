Out & About: Strings School Days

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Students in kindergarten through second grade had a chance to attend a Jarabe Mexicano concert at the Strings Music Pavilion and Soroco Middle School. As part of the Strings School Days program, the students were acquainted with Jarabe Mexicano’s music, which features traditional boleros, huapangos and cumbias on mariachi instruments accompanied by lively percussion. The concert also introduced the culture and history of Dia de los Muertos, “Day of the Dead.”