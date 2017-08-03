Out & About: Perry-Mansfield’s Young Artist Evening of Dance and Theatre rehearsals | SteamboatToday.com

Perry-Mansfield Performing Arts School and Camp will host a Young Artist Evening of Dance and Theatre at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The event will include newly choreographed ballet, jazz, and modern dance works created by Perry-Mansfield's nationally known faculty and choreographers including Loni Landon, Maya Taylor, Tammy Dyke-Compton and Elizabeth George-Fesch. Young Artist students will also present three new Dance on Film works they directed, filmed, choreographed and edited. Theater students will present Sarah Ruhl’s “Eurydice,” a contemporary adaptation of the Greek myth about love and music. “Audiences can expect incredible talent on display, inspired sets and costumes,” said Perry-Mansfield Executive Director Nancy Engelken. “You'll be surprised the students are just seventh to ninth graders. Look for a number of local youth among students from all over the U.S.” For ticket information, visit perry-mansfield.org.