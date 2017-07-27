Out & About: Opera Steamboat Opening Gala | SteamboatToday.com

Back to: News July 27, 2017 | Follow News Submit Your News Out & About: Opera Steamboat Opening Gala July 27, 2017 Article Comments () From left, Opera Steamboat patrons Libbie Mathes, Don Mathes and Emily Seaver Parisa Zaheri, Cherity Koepke (director of “The Enchanted Pig”) and baritone, Quinn Silco, from Littleton. Steamboat Springs City Councilwoman Liesel Petis and Geoff Petis. Liesel Petis read a proclamation declaring July 26 as Opera Steamboat Day From left, Opera Steamboat young artists Maria Giovanetti, soprano from Denver; Lucas Alvarado, tenor from Amarillo, Texas; and Cassie Machamer, mezzo-soprano from Delaplane, Virginia. Michelle De Young, Grammy-winning dramatic soprano, left, and guest artist Andres Cladera, artistic director of Opera Steamboat From left, Opera Steamboat young artists Heather Hjelle, soprano from Chicago; Lucas Alvarado, tenor from Amarillo, Texas; Gabriel Deyarmond, tenor from Albuquerque, New Mexico; Luke Thatcher, tenor from Morrison, Colorado; Guangke Dai, soprano from Shanghai, China; Jared Giammanco; and Robert Charlock. Join the Conversation View and add comments » A Facebook account is required Recommended Stories For You Trending In: News Eagle bar will close earlier, beef up security in wake of Monday attack on bartenderMoose visits South Park’s Trey Parker and family at Steamboat home (video)Man faces attempted murder charge after beating Eagle bartender early MondaySteamboat Ski Area unveils new ski season flights from Austin, Kansas City