Old Town Hot Springs takes another step toward a 14,000-square-foot expansion

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Construction drawings recently submitted to Steamboat Springs city planners offer the public the best glimpse yet of what the Old Town Hot Springs will look like when it completes a 14,000-square-foot expansion project.

A new two-story climbing wall will be enclosed in glass while the new wing will add additional workout and training spaces as well as group classrooms.

The project will also update the current building with new siding, windows and a roof that will eliminate falling snow and ice.

Steamboat planning director Tyler Gibbs said Thursday he doesn't think the proposal will encounter any major hurdles because of the prior zoning approvals the project has already gotten.

"They won't be looking for variances or that sort of thing," Gibbs said.

The expansion project under review is the second phase of a three-phase project to expand and improve the recreational facility.

The expansion project recently got a significant boost when a majority of the Steamboat Springs City Council indicated it wants to invest $286,000 of lodging tax dollars in the project.

"We were excited about the fact the city really saw our need, and that we do cater to a lot of tourist activity," Hot Springs board member Debbie Aragon said.

Meanwhile, Old Town Hot Springs has kicked off a fundraising campaign to cover the other costs of the multi-million dollar project.

The nonprofit reported it raised $200,000 over the course of one month with $120,000 in the bank.

The group is aiming to raise another $2.8 million for the expansion project.

In addition, the nonprofit has secured as much as a $2.5 million loan from Mountain Valley Bank.

To reach Scott Franz, call 970-871-4210, email scottfranz@SteamboatToday.com or follow him on Twitter @ScottFranz10.