Obituary: Philip Charles Matt

Philip Charles Matt

January 24, 1957- October 7, 2017

Philip Matt, of Craig, died Saturday, October 7, 2017 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction. Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 14, 2017 at The Hayden Congregational Church. In lieu of flowers or memorial donations, please bring to the service positive thoughts and stories to share.