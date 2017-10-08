Obituary: John Joseph Hatch, Jr.

John Joseph Hatch, Jr.

8/1/1950 – 10/5/2017

Friends and family across the country are celebrating the life and mourning the death of a very special man, John Joseph Hatch, Jr. of Camp Hill, PA and Steamboat Springs CO who passed away October 5, 2017. John was a powerfully good man; a wise and supportive friend and companion, a natural athlete; full of fun and always ready for adventure.

He was born August 1, 1950 in Norristown, PA to the late John and Peg (McGrath) Hatch. He worked for Reynolds and Reynolds; then owned and managed real estate and was a ski instructor at Roundtop Mountain and Steamboat Springs in the second half of his care.

He is survived by his brother, Patrick (wife Hyon) Hatch, sisters Barbara (husband Dan) Murnane, Ellie (husband Jay) Hashmall, and Kate (husband Dave) Poust. His nieces, nephews, cousins, and many amazing dear friends provided extraordinary care, comfort and fun during John’s illness.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 85 Marsh Drive, Carlisle, PA. There will be a reception at the church following the mass. Burial will be held at a future date at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Norristown, Pa.

Recommended Stories For You

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Relief Services, or the Greg and Cathy Griffith Foundation (for Pancreatic Cancer Research).

To sign the guestbook, please visit HoffmanFH.com.