Obituary: Anna Arizona Taylor

Anna Arizona Taylor

November 24, 1919- October 12, 2017

Anna Arizona Taylor of Surprise, Arizona died October 12, 2017 at Royal Oak Group Home, Surprise, Arizona. She was born in Kingman, Arizona, November 24, 1919, to Frank Lee and Anna Laura (Sawyer) Russell. The youngest of six. Anna was raised by her aunt and uncle, Fannie (Sawyer) and Finley Phillips. She lived in various desert towns along the Santa Fe Railroad and had lots of stories. She was home schooled until the 4th grade in Goffs, California. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Lincoln Heights, California, Class of 1937. In 1938, Anna graduated from Frank Wiggins Trade School as a cosmetologist.

Anna met the love of her life, Edward R. Taylor, at a Sunday school Halloween party in 1933. They were married at the Workman Street Church of Christ, Los Angeles, June 21, 1936. Ed and Anna lived their entire married life in Los Angeles County. Anna lost her sweetie May of 1982. She owned a beauty shop in La Crescenta, California until 1952. In 1957, she started working for Pacific Telephone Company, first as a telephone operator and retired 1982 as a Unit Supervisor in the Directory Department.

In her spare time, she enjoyed quilting, auto racing, reading, church, puzzles and mostly spending time with family and friends. She was a Girl Scout leader for 11 years and received the Juliet Lowe Award. Anna was Past Worthy Matron for the Order of Eastern Star in both Highland Park, California and Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

Anna is survived by her two daughters; Wahneeta Faye Ramirez (Gilbert), Mukilteo, Washington and Raeanna Marie Ellis, Surprise, Arizona along with grandchildren: Gil Ramirez, Jr., (Julie), Steamboat Springs, Colorado; Diane Weaver (Scott), Mukilteo, Washington; Tevis Van Treese (Jon), Peoria, Arizona; James Ellis, Maramis, Greece. Seven great-grandchildren: Hannah and Christian Ramirez, Steamboat Springs; Abby, Annie and Cami Weaver, Mukilteo, Washington; Taylor and Drew Van Treese, Peoria and one great-great granddaughter, Gracie Ann Ramirez, Steamboat Springs. Also, numerous nieces and nephews along with her loving and professional caregivers at Royal Oak, Florin and Gabriela Micu, Oksana Ballard and Nina Kozloza.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her aunt and uncle, her husband Ed, five siblings.Ruth, George, Walter, Fred and Alwin.

A graveside service at Forest Lawn, Glendale, California is to be held on October 20, 2017 @ 2:00 P.M. and a Life Celebration will be held at Raeanna’s home, 15424 W Celestial Ct., Surprise, January 14, 2018.

To remember Anna, please love one another and do random acts of kindness in her honor.