William P. Coulter | SteamboatToday.com

William P. Coulter, 59, of Hayden passed away April 10, 2017. A celebration of his life will be held at his home in Hayden, 129 Harvest Dr. Sunday, May 28, 2017 from 2 p.m. 6 p.m. Yampa Valley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.