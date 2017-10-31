 Willard B. Marshall Jr. | SteamboatToday.com

Willard B. Marshall Jr.

Lifelong Routt County resident, Willard B. Marshall Jr., passed away Oct. 29, 2017. Funeral services will be held at the Yampa Valley Funeral Home, Saturday, Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. Graveside service will follow at the Steamboat Springs Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Yampa Valley Funeral Home.

