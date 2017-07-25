Terry Crowner | SteamboatToday.com

Terry Crowner
July 25, 2017
Terry Crowner, longtime Yampa resident, died Friday, July 21, 2017, at Community Hospital in Grand Junction. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, July 29, 2017, at The Yampa School Gymnasium. Memorial donations may be made to The Leukemia Foundation or The Salvation Army in care of Grant Mortuary.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- Hayden pastor seriously injured in car accident near Craig
- Moose visits South Park’s Trey Parker and family at Steamboat home (video)
- Man faces attempted murder charge after beating Eagle bartender early Monday
- 14er for sale: Buy Culebra Peak near Colorado’s southern border for $105 million
- Jail Report for July 15 to July 21, 2017