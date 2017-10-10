 Sarah Jane (Belton) Smith | SteamboatToday.com

Sarah Jane (Belton) Smith

Sarah Jane (Belton) Smith, 90, passed away peacefully in Eads, Colorado, Sept. 20, 2017. A graveside service will be held on 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 at the Steamboat Springs Cemetery. Yampa Valley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

