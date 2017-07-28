P.D. Sohn | SteamboatToday.com

P.D. Sohn, 69, passed suddenly July 27, 2017. He was valued member of the community and the Over-the-Hill Gang. He's survived by his wife, Bonnie; daughter, Amy (Adrian); son, Paul; and four grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Bud Werner Memorial Library. Please arrive by 5 p.m. In true P.D. style, we will be sharing root beer floats and ice cream.