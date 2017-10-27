 Otto L. “Punch” George | SteamboatToday.com

Otto L. “Punch” George

South Routt resident Otto L. "Punch" George died Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, at his home near Phippsburg. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, Oct. 30 at Oak Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made in Punch's memory to Northwest Colorado Health & Hospice in care of Grant Mortuary.

Go back to article