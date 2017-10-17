Obituary: Richard Dale Filer

August 4, 1933- October 6, 2017

After a long and valiant struggle against Parkinson’s Disease, Richard Dale Filer, age 84, died on October 6, 2017 in Austin, Texas.

Richard was born on August 4, 1933, Storm Lake, Iowa, to Lloyd Filer and Alice Snow Filer. As a young man, Richard played the drums, sang in the choir and participated in school athletics. He graduated in Industrial Technology from the University of Iowa. He and friends loved playing pranks accompanied by Richard singing and playing the ukulele. He had a wicked sense of humor.

In 1957, He married Donna Schaff (deceased), whom he met at the University of Iowa. They had five children, Michael Filer (deceased), Timothy Filer, Steven Filer, Susan Garcia, and Katherine Carvalho, and six grandchildren, Brandon and Courtney Filer, Christopher and Amanda Carvalho, Megan Garcia and John Filer.

After university, Richard joined Ralston Purina headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. He served as a Director and then VP of Operations until retirement at age 56. Following retirement he moved to Steamboat, where he loved to fly fish, ski and travel. He later split time in Colorado and Maui. In 2013, Richard moved to Austin, Texas.

Several years after Donna’s death, Richard, while on vacation in Jamaica with his children, met Peggy Sommers. It was love at first sight. “Dick” and Peggy Filer celebrated their 37th anniversary in August before Richard’s death. They loved adventure travel and particularly enjoyed photographic safaris in Africa. Richard valued introducing his children and grandchildren to the pleasures of travel.

There will be a private memorial for family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Parkinson’s Foundation 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL, 33131 or online.