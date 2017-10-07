Obituary: Nancy Deorka

October 29, 1928- September 20, 2017

On September 20, 2017, Nancy Deorka, 88, passed away gently in her sleep at Casey’s Pond in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Born October 29, 1928, Nancy grew up and raised her family in New York. In her early working years, she modeled for various advertising agencies and worked for Arthur Murray Dance Studios. She went on to work for Kay Jewelers where she received numerous achievement awards, and, during her travels to the company’s nationwide stores, she fell in love with Colorado where she spent her retirement years. Nancy loved yoga and keeping physically fit. She was a member of the Foster Grandparent program, was an avid bingo player, and loved her crosswords, but she could just as easily have been seen on the back of a motorcycle. Her spirit lives on in her children, Denise (Sal), Duane, and Diane (Harold), her five grandchildren, Jen, Nick, Lisa, Michael and Matthew, and her five great-grandchildren, Dylan, Bella, Julian, Enzo and Stella. The family would like to thank the entire staff at the Doak Walker House at Casey’s Pond for the exceptional care she received while she was part of their family. Memorial donations can be made to the attention of Debbie Williams, Doak Walker House, 2855 Owl Hoot Trail, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487.