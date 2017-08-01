Joseph William Willcockson | SteamboatToday.com

February 27, 1943- July 23, 2017

Joseph William Willcockson, born on February 27, 1943, to Bill and Emma Willcockson in Oak Creek, CO, passed away at home on Sunday, July 23, 2017.

His grade school years were spent in Yampa and Phippsburg. He graduated in 1961 with the first class of Soroco High School. He attended Trinidad Jr. College and Adams State, and obtained a Liberal Arts degree.

For the next 40 years, he ranched outside of Phippsburg. After a few minor accidents and artificial parts, he sold the ranch and moved to Loma, CO.

Although never married, his love for children was very apparent. He especially enjoyed his two nephews and several great-grandnephews and nieces.

He was an active member of the Yampa Bible Church, Mt. Elim Bible Camp, Egeria Lodge, Historical Society, Gideons, and the Loma Community Church.

Recommended Stories For You

Preceding him in death were his parents in 1988. He is surviving his sister, Pat (Ben) Leibbrandt, El Dorado, Kansas; nephews, Chris (Heather) Leibbrandt, Crete, Nebraska, and Joe (Karen) Leibbrandt, El Dorado, Kansas; 15 great nephews and nieces; cousins; and numerous friends.

Memorial services will be held at the Loma Community Church on Saturday, August 5, at 2:00 p.m. with burial in Yampa at a later date.

Memorials may go to the Loma Community Church, Mt. Elim Bible Camp, or the Gideons.