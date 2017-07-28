Grace Helen Dubendorf | SteamboatToday.com

Grace Helen Dubendorf
July 28, 2017
May 25, 1923 – July 26, 2017
Grace H. Dubendorf, 94, resident of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, passed away July 26, 2017. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 31, 2017, at the First Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the Steamboat Springs Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Yampa Valley Funeral Home.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- Steamboat cyclist dies after being found in ditch
- Eagle bar will close earlier, beef up security in wake of Monday attack on bartender
- Autopsy reveals Steamboat cyclist’s cause of death
- Two crashes this week involve vehicles hitting cows
- Bear pounces on tent in southern Colorado, traumatizing woman inside who was eating her dinner