Colleen Bamford Frithsen | SteamboatToday.com

Nov. 25, 1935 – July 16, 2017

Colleen Bamford Frithsen passed away peacefully in her sleep at her residence in Walpole, New Hampshire. Mrs. Frithsen was born in Perth, Scotland, and later moved to Rockport, Massachusetts, where she met her beloved husband, the late Eugene Frithsen.

Colleen was a teacher in the Swampscott and Rockport school systems and enjoyed biking, swimming, walking, and adventures of all kinds. Colleen loved spending time with her family in Steamboat Springs, and would often bike and walk on the Yampa River Core Trail.

She is survived by sons: Ivar Frithsen and his wife, Emily, of Walpole, New Hampshire; and Craig Frithsen and his wife, Jenny, of Steamboat Springs; grandchildren Ruby, Ben, Connor and Angus Frithsen; and her brother, Eric Bamford, and his wife, Veronica, of London, England.

A memorial celebration will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at the Frithsen home, 1147 Pine Street in Steamboat Springs.